Trevor Coleman hopes Seandún success 'will lift camogie in Cork city'

It’s county final season all over, and in Cork camogie Seandún made history at the weekend with their first senior title.

The city division selection, who had last appeared in a final 27 years ago, beat Inniscarra 2-11 to 0-13, and for manager Trevor Coleman it’s a win he hopes will “lift camogie in the city”.

Coleman’s years coaching camogie in Na Piarsaigh made him an obvious point of contact when the divisional side needed a manager.

“I coached Seandún U16s about ten years ago and we won four divisional titles, and I jumped at the opportunity when I got the call. I knew there was the makings of a good team there.”

The start was inauspicious, however, when St Catherine’s beat them in their first game — “by a sloppy goal”, says Coleman.

“It was a bit of a downer for the players but I spoke to them afterwards and we pointed out that the clubs had played a lot of games in the lead-up to that one, and preparation wasn’t good — we had camogie and ladies football games on the same day at times, but that’s a separate discussion. Anyway, we decided to give it a right go — we said to look at the players we had, that we could improve, and it took off.

“Beating Éire Óg, Newcestown, Sars, and then Inniscarra in the final last Sunday — that’s a massive achievement for the girls. Some of them might never again get the chance to play senior, but they bought into what we were doing in a major way.

“We had girls who came back early from holidays to play, girls who put off operations until after the championship. You can’t but respect that kind of commitment, and that lifted us as a management as well.”

Coleman’s reference to girls playing the day before — and sometimes the same day — as their Seandún commitments might suggest a lack of support from their clubs.

Far from it, he says: “With Seandún we can’t train, it’s just the way it is with the amount of training the players do with their clubs. I don’t think there’s a need for them to do training at this stage given what they’re doing with the clubs — that’s good training.

“And to be fair, the clubs had a huge part to play in this. They changed their matches around to suit us, which was unbelievable. We agreed before the season got started that Seandún would not play before the clubs. We had to play after them, to be fair. Preferably those club games were played the day before our games but it didn’t always work out. What’s more important is that the camogie and ladies football need to talk to each other — until they do so I think we’re going nowhere.

“For instance, Blackrock tried to change their match last week to help us out — they wanted to move the game to a Friday night and texted their players, but they couldn’t manage to change because players were working. And the club has to come first. That’s why we got a good reaction from the players and from their club managers: at the start of the year I set up a group with those club managers so that if I wanted to do anything with the players they could give their okay.

“And that worked out very well. The board has a hard job as well when it comes to fixtures, particularly when the two associations aren’t talking to each other.”

Coleman stresses that if the divisional side lose players because their clubs attain senior status, he’ll be happy.

“I hope the win last Sunday will lift camogie in the city — and I hope we lose one or two clubs, because a couple of them need to get back up senior and, as I say, it’s all about the clubs. And if they do go up, best of luck to them and we’ll go again. I have so much admiration for the players, for what they’ve done.”