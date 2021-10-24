Loughmore-Castleiney hang on to keep double dreams alive

Tipperary SFC

Loughmore-Castleiney hung on for a 0-9 to 1-5 win over Kilsheelan-Kilcash in the Tipperary senior football quarter-final at Cashel, thus keeping their hopes of a county senior hurling and football double alive.

Noel McGrath was not in the Loughmore starting lineup (he came on in the second half) as they raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead by the first water break. A Paul Maher goal after 23 minutes got a sluggish Kilsheelan moving but at half-time Loughmore, now down to 14 men with the red-carding of Aidan McGrath, led 0-8 to 1-3. The second half was a dour struggle with Loughmore missing chances to put the game to bed. Kilsheelan were a point adrift going into injury-time when Evan Comerford’s free to level things drifted wide.

Champions Clonmel Commercials turned on the style in the second half to see off Upperchurch-Drombane by 1-20 to 1-5 at Boherlahan. Upperchurch started well to go 0-3 to 0-1 ahead inside six minutes but at the water break Commercials were 0-4 to 0-3 in front. 'The Church' continued to give the champions trouble in the second quarter and were only two points behind at half-time, 0-4 to 0-6.

Commercials were rampant in the third quarter. Sean O'Connor availed of a poor kick-out for a goal after only a minute, a score that rattled Upperchurch, and Commercials raced into a 1-17 to 1-4 lead by the second water break, sub Oisin Treacy netting for Upperchurch after 43 minutes. The final quarter was a formality as Commercials emptied their subs bench.

JK Brackens had a hard-fought 2-10 to 2-8 win over Ardfinnan in their clash at Golden. Ardfinnan started in lively fashion but an Eanna McBride goal for the Templemore lads after 12 minutes put them 1-2 to 0-3 clear and in the driving seat. Points by Billy Hewitt, Sean Nagle and Luke O Brien kept Ardfinnan on their tails but at half-time Brackens led 1-5 to 0-6. Dara O'Leary’s goal for Ardfinnan after 43 minutes left them just a point behind, 1-7 to 1-8, but Eanna McBride‘s second goal for Brackens soon afterwards restored control. Ardfinnan didn’t give up however and pushed their rivals all the way in an exciting finish.

Two goals in six minutes approaching half-time paved the way for Moyle Rovers’ 2-9 to 0-10 win over Ballyporeen in their quarter-final. Ballyporeen were leading 0-4 to 0-2 when Rian Quigley hit Rovers’ first goal after 23 minutes to give them a lead they never subsequently lost. Diarmuid Foley added a second goal after 29 minutes as Rovers went 2-4 to 0-5 clear at the break. Ballyporeen re-opened confidently with three points but then Moyle Rovers reasserted themselves with points from Rian Quigley (2) and Liam Boland (2) that put the game beyond Ballyporeen’s reach.

Holycross-Ballycahill maintained their Dan Breen Cup senior hurling status with a comfortable 1-15 to 0-12 win over Roscrea in the relegation final. The result means that Roscrea will play in the O Riain Cup senior hurling championship next year. In the county under 17 hurling A final Durlas Og defeated Holycross-Ballycahill by 1-17 to 3-9.