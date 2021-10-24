Cian McCarthy inspires Passage to historic win

Passage 6-10 St Vincent’s 1-10

A stunning individual performance from Cian McCarthy helped Passage win their first ever Seandun Junior A Hurling Championship with a comfortable win over St Vincent’s at Ballinlough.

McCarthy finished with 2-5 but assisted with three of the four other goals that set the tone for win.

The Saints had the better of the opening exchanges with consecutive points from Luke Callanan and Blake Murphy in the opening minute.

Passage responded as Vincent’s defence was sloppy in clearing the ball from the back and Shane Howard pounced to guide the ball home.

It only took 30 seconds for Passage to inflict another sucker punch on Vincent’s as an unmarked Cian McCarthy billowed the back of the net from close range but on the next possession Vincent’s replied with a sublime strike.

Just as the Passage defence were contemplating that Murphy would put over a 21 yard free over the bar he decided to blast it to the roof of the net.

Seven minutes later the hard-working Graham Carroll got in behind the Saints static defence to strike an unstoppable shot to the net.

Trailing 4-6 to 1-8 at the break Vincent’s needed to up their game a level or two but all they could muster up in the second half was a mere two points.

Passage inspired by the outstanding Ronan Harrington were not for taking and further goals from Niall and Cian McCarthy ensured there was no way back for St Vincent’s.

It was a case of going through the motions for Passage in the last quarter and the scenes at the final whistle were ecstatic from the players and supporters of the harbour club.

Scorers for Passage: Cian McCarthy 2-5 (0-4f, 65), C Coughlan 1-1, G Carroll 1-1, N McCarthy 1-0, S Howard 1-0, R Carroll, Cathal McCarthy, A Kidney (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Vincent’s: B Murphy 1-5 (1-4f), L Callanan 0-2, J O’ Mahony, D O’Regan, A Harte (0-1 each).

PASSAGE: A Long; Cathal McCarthy, E Murphy, R Cooney; A Kidney, R Harrington, S Harrington; R Carroll, G Carroll; J Carroll, N McCarthy, L Hanlon; S Howard, Cian McCarthy, C Coughlan.

Subs: J Healy for L Hanlon (50), A Murphy for C Coughlan (58).

ST VINCENT'S: C Cahill; A Sorensen, K Sorensen, J Reilly; G McCarthy, D O’Regan, A Harte; C Lynch, K Murphy; S Maguire, R Fielding, K Whitley; B Murphy, J O’Mahony, L Callanan.

Subs: C De Barra for K Whitley (h-t), C O’Neill for S Maguire (h-t), J O’Donovan for C Lynch (58).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).