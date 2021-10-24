Kilkenny SHC: Owen Wall scores crucial goal as O'Loughlin Gaels progress to final

Level 10 times in an entertaining affair, the 2016 champions just about deserved to progress to the November 7 decider
Owen Wall of O'Loughlin Gaels has a shot on goal. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 15:31
Paul Keane

O'Loughlin Gaels 1-18 Tullaroan 0-18

Owen Wall's expertly taken 15th-minute goal ultimately separated the sides at UPMC Nowlan Park as O'Loughlin Gaels secured their Kilkenny SHC final place.

Level 10 times in an entertaining affair, the 2016 champions just about deserved to progress to the November 7 decider though they were pushed all the way by a Tullaroan side that won the intermediate championship two years ago.

Tullaroan looked to have seized the momentum when they equalised for the final time in the 59th minute with a point from sub Jim Moore, moments after county man Paddy Deegan had driven a penalty wide at the opposite end.

But that proved to be Tullaroan's last score as Andy Comerford's Gaels pushed on for the win with points from Deegan, David Fogarty and top scorer Mark Bergin.

Kilkenny great Tommy Walsh - with his namesake playing in defence - cut a devastated figure at the finish having pulled up with an apparent injury in the 52nd minute while in the process of attempting a hook.

The 38-year-old started in the half-forward while brother Shane operated in the full-forward line and did the bulk of the team's scoring, nailing 10 points in total with eight of those coming from frees.

Wall, who finished with 1-1, will go down as the gambreaker and his goal was worthy of deciding the contest as he was fed by Bergin and sped away from his marker before hitting the net with an improvised, batted finish.

Shane Walsh responded with a point to tie the scores at the first water break and there was just one in it at half-time, in favour of the Gaels, 1-9 to 0-11.

City outfit O'Loughlins edged a tame third quarter by a point before the game came to life again, the teams trading score for score in an exciting closing 20 minutes or so.

Robbie Buckley was a useful sub for O'Loughlin Gaels, scoring two points and winning a 59th minute penalty though Deegan's scuffed shot went left and wide.

Moore punished the error to tie the game, 1-15 to 0-18, but just as Tullaroan looked as if they might kick on to secure a first final place since 1994, they stalled and were punished by a more experienced Gaels outfit.

Scorers for O'Loughlin Gaels: M Bergin (0-9, 6 frees); O Wall (1-1); C Heary, P Deegan & R Buckley (0-2 each); C Loy & D Fogarty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tullaroan scorers: S Walsh (0-10, 8 frees); T Dunne (0-3); D Simpson (0-2); M Keoghan, P Walsh & J Moore (0-1 each).

O'LOUGHLIN GAELS: S Murphy; D Fogarty, T Forristal, M Butler; J Molloy, H Lawlor, C Heary; J Nolan, C Loy; E O'Shea, M Bergin, P Butler; O Wall, P Deegan, C Kelly.

Subs: R Buckley for O'Shea (26); J Ryan for Nolan (54); S Bolger for Kelly (65).

TULLAROAN: P Buggy; J Moore, Tommy Walsh, S Maher; M Walsh, P Walsh, J Keoghan; J Walton, T Dunne; B Gaffney, Tommy Walsh, M Keoghan; D Simpson, S Walsh, B Walton.

Subs: J Moore for B Walton (47); T Walton for T Walsh (52); S Cuddihy for Simpson (64).

Ref: D Hughes.

