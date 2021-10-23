Cloughduv and Mayfield secure Cork IAHC semi-final spots

At the other end of the scale, Blackrock avoided back-to-back relegations when they got the better of their old rivals, Glen Rovers, by just a single point in the relegation play-off that took place in Ballincollig.
Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 18:34
John Coleman

Cloughduv marched onto the semi-finals of the Co-op Superstores Cork IAHC after they comfortably defeated their neighbours from Aghabullogue by 2-21 to 0-7 in Ovens this afternoon. 

The 2015 junior champions laid the foundations for their victory in the opening half when goals from Brian Verling and Aidan Murphy helped them establish a 2-11 to 0-4 interval lead.

Aghabullogue, who lost last year’s final, faced a tough task and their cause wasn’t helped by the fact that they were reduced to 14 men in the twenty-first minute. Mark Verling could afford to send a second half penalty over the bar for Cloughduv who will now face Castleymartyr in the semi- final.

Mayfield will join them in the last four following their impressive 3-14 to 2-7 victory over Midleton in Cobh. Two goals from Shane Duggan and a third from Kevin Punch proved to be the vital scores for the city side as they progress to play Sarsfields, who they defeated when claiming the junior crown back in 2016, in the other semi-final.

The Glen seemed to be in pole position to retain their status for long periods due to their two goals in the opening period that gave them a 2-5 to 0-8 interval lead. They led by four with four to play before Colin O’Leary landed a crucial goal for the Rockies to reduce the deficit to one. The Church Road outfit then added the two points that they needed to secure the win.

Meanwhile, in the Co-op Superstores Cork Lower IHC, Tracton find themselves in the penultimate round following their 2-13 to 1-12 win over Milford in Mallow. In tough conditions two goals in the opening period from former Cork player, Michael O’Sullivan, proved the difference between the sides.

They led by 2-5 to 0-8 at the break and did enough thereafter to claim a crack off Kilbrittain in the final four.

In Riverstown, last year’s defeated finalists, Russell Rovers, secured their status for 2022 when they dismissed the challenge of Grenagh, who now return to the junior ranks, in the relegation play-off.

They dominated proceedings from the off with Pierce Cummins helping himself to two goals while Brian Hartnett was Grenagh’s tormentor in chief as he finished with a tally of 1-10

