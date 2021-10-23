Charleville retain Cork Premier SHC status in dramatic fashion

It was a cruel exit for Carrigtwohill who now leave the top tier for the first time since 2008
Charleville retain Cork Premier SHC status in dramatic fashion
Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 17:30
Therese O’Callaghan, Fermoy

Cork PSHC relegation play-off

Charleville 1-25 

Carrigtwohill 2-22 (AET) 

Charleville win on penalties 3/2 

On a dramatic afternoon in Fermoy, last season’s SAHC champions Charleville retained their Cork Premier senior hurling status after an epic relegation play-off that had to be decided on penalties.

In a terrific game where both teams gave of their all, the sides finished level 1-19 to 2-16 in regulation time. And with the rule stating there had to be a winner on the day, each side would take five penalties. The score was three/two to Charleville as Aaron Walsh Barry stood over Carrigtwohill’s fifth penalty. But Conor Reynolds saved brilliantly.

Charleville rightfully celebrated, but it was a cruel exit for Carrigtwohill who certainly died with their boots on. This is their first time stepping down a grade since 2008, however it would be fair to say every Carrigtwohill supporter was proud of their efforts.

Charleville led 0-10 to 1-3 at the first water-break, Liam Gosnell’s goal throwing Carrigtwohill a lifeline.

It drove the Imokilly side on, outscoring Charleville seven points to one to move ahead at half-time, 1-10 to 0-11.

James Mulcahy’s major at the start of the second-half put it up to the north Cork men who trailed at the second water-break, 2-14 to 1-15 - Conor Buckley grabbing the Charleville goal. They took the lead momentarily but needed a Darragh Fitzgibbon point to force extra-time.

Still tied at the end of the first period of extra-time, 2-19 to 1-22.

Carrigtwohill’s Sean Walsh and Mulcahy points then ensured deadlock after the 80 minutes plus.

Scorers for Charleville: D Fitzgibbon (0-9, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), D O’Flynn (0-5), C Buckley (1-0), M Kavanagh and J Doyle (0-3 each), A Cagney (0-2), C O’Carroll, G Kelleher and J O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: S Walsh (0-10, 0-6 frees, 0-2 65), L Gosnell (1-4), J Mulcahy 1-3), B Twomey and T Hogan (0-2 each), P Hogan (0-1).

CHARLEVILLE: C Reynolds; J O’Callaghan, J Meade, O O’Connell; A Dennehy, J Barry, F Cagney; D O’Flynn, C O’Carroll; G Kelleher, D Fitzgibbon (Capt), D Casey; J Doyle, A Cagney, T Hawe.

Subs: C Buckley for D Casey (half-time), J O’Brien for T Hawe (half-time), D Butler for C O’Carroll (38), M Kavanagh for A Cagney (38), D Casey for G Kelleher (58), C O’Carroll for J O’Callaghan (6 ET).

CARRIGTWOHILL: S Devlin; S De Búrca, P O’Sullivan (Capt), P Hogan; T Hogan, R Power, A Walsh Barry; J Horgan, B Twomey; L O’Sullivan, S Roche, J McCarthy; S Rohan, S Walsh, L Gosnell.

Subs: J Mulcahy for S Rohan (23), J Oke for L O’Sullivan (48), O Baverstock for J McCarthy (54), J McCarthy for S Roche (11 ET), L O’Sullivan for O Baverstock (16 ET).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).

