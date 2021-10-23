Patrick O’Donovan steers Effin to Limerick IHC title

Limerick Intermediate Hurling final

Effin 0-22

Croagh-Kilfinny 0-15

Effin will play Premier Intermediate hurling in Limerick next year following a deserved 0-22 to 0-15 win over Croagh-Kilfinny in Newcastle West.

The south Limerick outfit were facing relegation in 2020 but turned things around dramatically this term.

Led by former Limerick minor, Patrick O’Donovan, who scored 0-11 of their total, Effin were in firm control of the game after they went three points clear in the 14th minute.

“When the ball coming in is that good, all I have to do is put it over the bar. I have the easy job,” O’Donovan said.

“We met last December and the boys were talking that the goal was to win the county but I was kind of saying to myself that ‘we say that every year’. To actually do it now is incredible.”

Effin led from the sixth minute when O’Donovan slotted over his first score following a pinpoint pass from All-Ireland winning Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid.

Fergal and Ruairi O’Connor then ensured that Effin stretched their lead - 0-5 to 0-2 - after 10 minutes.

That advantage remained at the first water break and was extended to four thanks to Fergal O’Connor’s second score.

Croagh stayed in touch thanks to Jack Lenihan’s free taking but had no answer to a dominant half-back line led by Quaid.

Effin were 0-13 to 0-6 clear at the break and despite an early second half rally, Croagh-Kilfinny, could never establish a foothold. Effin lost Nickie Quaid to injury in the second half but still have enough in reserve to hold out for the win.

Winning captain Jack Quaid said “When I came onto this team with Nickie and Tommy it’s been a dream to be able to lift a cup, play with the two boys and play with all my friends in Effin. It’s absolutely amazing.”

Scorers for Effin: P O’Donovan 0-11 (5f, 2’65s), R O’Connor and J Quaid 0-3 each, F O’Connor 0-2, S Canning, PJ Herr and P O’Kelly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Croagh-Kilfinny: J Lenihan 0-6 (5f), B Hannon 0-3, D Lynch (2f) 0-2, A Shanagher, J Lanigan, J Wall and K Shanahan 0-1 each.

EFFIN: J O’Leary; S Canning, A Byrne, P Carroll; M Rea, N Quaid, C Kearney; P Treacy, F O’Connor; R O’Connor, J Quaid, PJ Herr; P O’Donovan, P O’Kelly, T Quaid.

Subs: C Doherty for Herr (35 mins), D Moloney for N Quaid (36 mins), N Quaid for O’Kelly (60 mins), D Sheehy for R O’Connor (64 mins), M Mullins for T Quaid (75 mins).

CROAGH-KILFINNY: D Lynch; B Lenihan, D Lenihan, R McCarthy; J O’Connor, T McMahon, S Hickey; A Shanagher, J Lanigan; M Storan, K Shanahan, E Barry; J Lenihan, J Wall, B Hannon.

Subs: D Mullane for Storan (30 mins), A Meade for Wall (46 mins), M Mullane for D Lenihan (53 mins).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Bruree)