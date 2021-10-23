Motion 19 defeated at Special Congress

23 October 2021; Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy with Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA Tom Ryan, left, and Iar-Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael John Horan, right, during the GAA Special Congress at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 13:03
Eoghan Cormican

Motion 19 has been defeated at the GAA's Special Congress in Croke Park this afternoon

Proposal B did pick up 85 votes, with two less against (83), but this 50.6% level of support was not sufficient to get the league-based championship proposal over the line.

That figure fell short of the 60% majority required.

The structure of the football championship is likely to be revisited at next February's Congress given director general Tom Ryan's remarks midweek that change is coming, irrespective of whether Proposal B was sufficiently backed or not.

But whether that new version of change is a remodelled Proposal B or a completely different proposal designed between now and next February remains to be seen.

More follows later

