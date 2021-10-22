Cork senior camogie final: Lauren Homan leads by example in Seandún’s quest for history

Seandún are waiting 27 years to contest a Cork senior camogie championship final, and a lifetime looking for that elusive title.

Lauren Homan has the honour of leading them out in Castle Road on Sunday against an Inniscarra side who are competing in their sixth consecutive decider.

Even though she wasn’t born when the divisional side’s last showdown took place in 1994, the MTU student and a soccer player of note, is well aware of the history.

“Our attitude is, we have nothing to lose. We will give it everything. It has never been done before, we want to do it.

“There might be a little bit of pressure from that, but overall there is no pressure on us. We just want to go out and play and hopefully get over this hurdle.

“Being captain is big for my family and my club St Vincent’s. When I got the call from Trevor (Coleman, manager), I was shocked. It has put a spring in my step and I try to bring the girls along with me.”

The city divisional side selects from six clubs — strongholds like Bishopstown, Blackrock, Brian Dillons, Na Piarsaigh, and St Vincent’s while there is one representative from Nemo Rangers (Megan McCarthy O’Donovan, sub-goalkeeper).

Homan, a native of Blarney, is one of four Seandún players from St Vincent’s. “St Vincent’s have been great. We have four starters — Nicole Crean, Amy O’Connor, Courtney O’Keeffe, and myself.

“Even though we were playing junior club championship the day after the senior semi-final, they had no problem with us playing with Seandún.

“Every single one of them was down supporting us, they are a credit.”

There is no shortage of experience in the Seandún line out — Amy Lee and Amy O’Connor are inter-county players of the highest quality, and Homan won All-Ireland senior medals with Cork in 2017 and 2018.

When it comes to commitment, look no further than Blackrock and Homan herself.

In spite of losing an intermediate club championship semi-final less than five hours before the senior semi-final, Blackrock’s Carol Ryan, Leah McKeogh, Katelyn Hickey, Michelle Murphy, Hayley Ryan and Róisín De Faoite took the field again.

Homan wasn’t found wanting either.

“My boyfriend Aaron and I flew to Santorini (Greece) the night of the senior quarter-final and we were due back eight days later which would mean missing the semi-final. Basically, we decided to get on a flight Friday night and come home.

“Aaron was so understanding, he plays with Delanys and he knew what was at stake. He said: ‘Yeah, come on, let’s go home.’”

They lost to St Catherine’s in the first round but Seandún proved they have the stomach for battle. “We reflected on that performance. We hadn’t been together that long. Our confidence and our self-belief was building and we knew we were good enough and that drove us on.

“Trevor is always positive with his comments. There was no pressure on us going into any of the games. That was in our favour. It will be the same going into the final, we are the underdogs.”

Homan, however, acknowledges Inniscarra won’t give them anything easy. “They have the experience of being in finals, of winning finals and they are such a good team. To be honest, we haven’t looked at them. I think there is more pressure on Inniscarra than ourselves because they have expectations. Whereas, we hope what we bring works for us on the day.”