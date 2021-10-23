Sean Kelly: Maintaining the status quo would fail GAA's greatest asset - the players

There is no real off-season for the GAA, for there is always something exciting or controversial happening somewhere. As the Special Congress gathers this afternoon, many are waiting with bated breath ahead of one of the most highly anticipated motions to be debated at Congress in the Gaelic football championship’s long and distinguished history.

We have arrived at this juncture at a time when imbalance in the game and mismatches between counties within provincial championships have become all too familiar. It was only last year, in their semi-final victory en route to lifting the JJ Nestor Cup, that Mayo defeated Leitrim by 24 points in Castlebar, while in the 2019 Munster championship, Cork overturned Limerick on a scoreline of 3-18 to 0-6.

In earnest, we have to be realistic and acknowledge that these games did not serve to benefit either side but demonstrated, yet again, the gulf between the best and the rest in Gaelic football. Respectfully, Limerick and Leitrim’s chances of pulling off an away championship win were remote long before the ball was thrown in, and unfortunately, this has become a reality for far too many counties playing Division 3 and 4 football.

Radical change is needed regarding how we go about structuring competitive fixtures across the calendar year.

Now is the time for our Association to take bold, decisive action — not to shy away from responsibility.

I’m a firm believer that success for counties playing in Divisions 3 and 4 will not be possible without a revamped championship structure. That’s why I introduced the Tommy Murphy Cup almost 20 years ago. Promoting team development, while ensuring fairness in the game, must therefore be of paramount priority in the minds of those attending the GAA Special Congress today.

In my view, in recent years we have seen football start to drift in the tide, as hurling, on the other hand, has risen gloriously. The Liam MacCarthy Cup and the tiered championship model has been providing us with the excitement, adrenaline, and enthusiasm that is much needed and that is too often absent in some of the provincial football championships.

I want to see change today and while neither proposal put forward to the Special Congress is perfect, no recommendation will ever satisfy everyone at the table. But, if the can is kicked down the road and responsibility dodged, there will be a real danger of Gaelic football falling short in its quest to be a truly fair, competitive, and entertaining sport for players and spectators alike.

Instead of remaining stagnant, I want to see Congress deliver on a plan that will provide regular games between teams of similar standards in the height of the summer

season. Creating a path for progression for all counties and setting achievable targets for every team across all four divisions is the only way forward.

In their wisdom, the GAA have put forward two proposals, giving delegates a choice as to which route they may wish to go down. While I was disappointed not to see my own 2015 proposal on the table, we must work with what we have.

As Colm O’Rourke recently said, when the Normans arrived in Ireland 1,000 years ago, it was a pity they didn’t divide the country into four provinces of eight counties each, which would have made things much easier for modern-day GAA fixture planners

Looking at the two plans individually, Option A is not a desirable solution, as it effectively relegates the worst-performing counties in Ulster and Leinster into the Munster and Connacht championships, giving them a right kick up the behind.

For me, Option B is currently the only viable proposal in front of us that makes sense for players, coaches, and supporters. By no means is Option B the antidote to all of football’s ailments — indeed it has many drawbacks.

However, it has received the backing of over 80% of members of the GPA. This is a significant statistic and one not to be sniffed at.

Delegates must take the opportunity today to listen to all voices but most importantly those most affected by these decisions; The players. It is, after all, the players who sacrifice so much of their time, without remuneration, only to compete for an All-Ireland championship that is totally out of reach for most of them.

Ultimately, Option B does provide the majority of counties with a fair and more balanced playing field. One of its most attractive aspects is the fact that every county, whether competing for the Sam Maguire or Tailteann Cup, will play a minimum of seven championship games every year, with a guaranteed three at home. This will assure all sides regular games against teams at their own level and provide every county with the opportunity to compete for an achievable prize on an annual basis.

In saying this, I can understand that changing the status of the provincial championships, particularly in Ulster, is a huge step and one that cannot be taken without due consideration. Indeed, not every championship structure across Ireland is broken and some of the most formidable battles in recent years have been contested on the weathered turf of Clones and Ballybofey.

So too, we must not forget that only last year in Munster, Tipperary won the provincial championship and many spellbinding encounters have been contested at Fitzgerald Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, during the Munster finals between Kerry and Cork over the years. We must ensure the magic of these highly anticipated occasions is not lost. Unfortunately, the flaw in Option B lies in downgrading these occasions.

Can assurances be given by HQ to guarantee that these competitions are not downgraded to the level of McGrath Cup, the FBD League, or the McKenna Cup? As one wit said, not even the McKennas attend those matches anymore.

While my own proposal in 2015 received the backing of major figures in the game such as Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé, Dara Ó Cinnéide, and Jim McGuinness, it is not currently in the fray.

Today, if the moment to vote for radical reform to the championship structure is missed, we might not be presented with such an opportunity for positive change for many more years to come. Maintaining the status quo would prove to be a failure to act on the wishes of so many players who invest an incredible amount of time representing their county to the best of their ability.

After all, these players breathe life into our games and create the excitement we all crave. We should listen to them.

This isn’t the first GAA Special Congress and it won’t be the last.

And if in a few years we find Option B is not working, the GAA might come back to the drawing board and form an alternative plan, perhaps even my own.

For we must remember, one swallow does not make a summer.