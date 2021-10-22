'Hindsight is great': Eoghan O'Donnell defends decision to start Leinster final despite injury 

Dublin defender Eoghan O’Donnell admits the hamstring injury that ruined his Championship campaign was a career low point.

Full-back O’Donnell suffered the injury in the Leinster semi-final win over Galway and limped out of the final defeat to Kilkenny after just three minutes.

He missed all of the subsequent All-Ireland quarter-final tie against Cork and revealed he has put in a "massive amount of work since" to remedy the problem.

“I’m not going to lie, it was one of the most disappointing things I’ve experienced, definitely, because you train so hard to represent your county and I’ve been lucky enough to be involved with Dublin for a long number of years now but I’ve never played in a Leinster final so to miss it was extremely disappointing,” said O’Donnell, who defended the decision to start the provincial decider.

“Hindsight is great. With hindsight we would obviously know not to play but we took all the steps that we could and put in place the best system to try to get me in a place where I could add something on the day.

“I trained the Tuesday and the Thursday before the game, went through a fitness test with our physios and felt good, felt ready to play.”

O’Donnell is optimistic about a fourth season under Mattie Kenny and claimed the pandemic — which robbed Dublin of four players for the provincial final — has affected Dublin hugely in general.

“The pandemic hasn’t suited anyone but it especially didn’t suit teams like us that were trying to develop a style of play and a system.”