Páirc Tailteann named GAA's pitch of the year

Páirc Tailteann in Navan has been named the GAA's top pitch - beating Cork's home Páirc Uí Chaoimh to the title.

A wide range of measurements and assessments were made by Stuart Wilson (Pitch Manager, Croke Park) and Dr Stephen Baker (Sports Turf Research Institute) including grass cover, root depth, playing quality, usage, the management programme and resources to determine the winner after referees nominated who should be shortlisted.