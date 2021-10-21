Páirc Tailteann named GAA's pitch of the year

Páirc Tailteann in Navan has been named the GAA's top pitch - beating Cork's home Páirc Uí Chaoimh to the title.
Páirc Tailteann named GAA's pitch of the year

Meath as winners will be awarded the trophy at an upcoming fixture in Croke Park next year. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 16:03

Páirc Tailteann in Navan has been named the GAA's top pitch - beating Cork's home Páirc Uí Chaoimh to the title.

A wide range of measurements and assessments were made by Stuart Wilson (Pitch Manager, Croke Park) and Dr Stephen Baker (Sports Turf Research Institute) including grass cover, root depth, playing quality, usage, the management programme and resources to determine the winner after referees nominated who should be shortlisted.

"The pitch awards were first carried out in 2017 and the standard of pitches examined has improved considerably over the intervening five years, making this the closest competition yet," a GAA statement said.

Meath as winners will be awarded the trophy at an upcoming fixture in Croke Park next year.

Kilkenny (Nowlan Park), Offaly (O’Connor Park, Tullamore) and Waterford (Walsh Park) were also shortlisted for the prize.

More in this section

Galway Football Squad Portraits 2021 Galway the third county to confirm it will vote against Proposal B
Dublin GAA launches new 'Argentina' jersey Dublin GAA launches new 'Argentina' jersey
General views of Croke Park GAA Special Congress: A breakdown of how voting on All-Ireland SFC reform will work
Westmeath v Waterford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2

Molumphy targets top flight for Kerry hurling

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Oct 22

Erins Own v Midleton

PSHC QF

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices