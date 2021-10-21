Galway the third county to confirm it will vote against Proposal B

The county's concerns centre on the sixth-placed team in Division 1 not progressing to the All-Ireland series
Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 12:50
Eoghan Cormican

Galway have confirmed they will vote against Proposal B at Saturday’s Special Congress.

Galway is the third county, after Armagh and Fermanagh, to declare opposition to the league-based championship proposal.

The county's concerns centre on the sixth-placed team in Division 1 not progressing to the All-Ireland series and the condensed nature of the league-based championship for counties who progress as far as the All-Ireland semi-final (10 games in 13 weeks).

Galway has four votes at Saturday’s Special Congress, but officials in the county have confirmed their Central Council delegate will also vote against Proposal B.

The league as championship proposal requires 60% backing if it is to come into effect from 2022.

Unconfirmed reports point to Mayo also voting against Proposal B on Saturday. The remaining three counties in Connacht - Leitrim, Sligo, and Roscommon - are supporting Proposal B.

Elsewhere around the provinces, Cork, Clare, Tipperary, Down, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, and Wexford are backing Proposal B. Warwickshire, meanwhile, is the sole overseas unit to have declared their voting intention, which is to support the league as championship proposal.

These official declarations of support, along with the GPA’s one vote, puts Proposal B on 43 votes at present. And given there are 183 delegates eligible to vote on Saturday, that means support for Proposal B is currently at 23%.

Of course, if the Central Council delegates belonging to the 14 counties in favour of Proposal B vote in line with their county, then that shoves Proposal B to 56 votes and 31% support.

The Special Congress delegations from Kerry, Laois, Limerick, and Waterford will decide on the day whether they vote for or against the proposal.

It is looking increasingly likely that the international units may hold the balance of power on Saturday. The 14 overseas units carry 34 votes between them.

#Galway GAA
