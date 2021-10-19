Cork join growing list of counties expressing support for Proposal B

Cork GAA will vote in favour of the league as championship proposal at Saturday’s Special Congress.

At tonight’s special meeting of the Cork County Board, it was unanimously decided that Cork’s Special Congress delegation vote in favour of the league-based championship proposal.

Clare, Tipperary, Meath, and Kildare also confirmed their support for this proposal this evening.

Outside of chairman Marc Sheehan and secretary Kevin O’Donovan, six people spoke in favour of the league as championship proposal during the Cork meeting, with two clubs, Kiskeam and Nemo Rangers, opposed to the motion.

Cork’s Central Council delegate Tracey Kennedy said Proposal B (league-based championship) had its risks and flaws, but was still “significantly better” than the status quo.

“Change is needed. Proposal B is not perfect, but I really think it should be given a chance, even if it is just for a trial period. B is certainly the best option for us as a developing county,” she stated.

“From a bigger picture perspective for the association, here is a chance to try something different that might just work, that might just solve the problems we have with the football championship.”

Cork GAA PRO Joseph Blake said the league as championship proposal would deliver a greater number of home games each year and bring an end to dead-rubbers, while John O’Donovan of Clann na nGael said the proposal had “a bit of everything for everyone”.

Freemount’s John O’Flynn, another supporter of Proposal B, saw no issue with the sixth-placed team in Division 1 missing out on entry to the All-Ireland series.

“If you can't get into the top five in Division 1 and you end up sixth, seven, or eighth, you don't deserve to be in an All-Ireland quarter-final. Obviously, there can be tweaks going down the line, but it is a very fair system. Everyone is playing at their own level. It ticks all the boxes.”

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the motion, DJ Lenihan of Kiskeam said: "We are going from playing too few games to too many games. Our own player, Sean Meehan, we won't see him until Cork are out of the championship. The people of Kiskeam who follow the club, who fund the club, who do eveything for the club, won't see that boy until July. It is totally wrong.”