Shane Walsh: TMO could help tackle cynical play in Gaelic football

Galway captain Shane Walsh wants the GAA to introduce a TMO to adjudicate on flashpoints like the one which occurred in the Connacht final and left him with serious shoulder damage.

Walsh hit the deck following an off-the-ball collision with Mayo defender Pádraig O’Hora shortly after helping to set up Galway’s second goal in the 27th minute of the provincial decider.

The incident went unpunished by referee Conor Lane while GAA disciplinary officials opted not to take retrospective action.

Walsh returned for the second-half after a painkilling injection but cut a limited figure as his team coughed up a five-point half-time lead to lose by six.

Speaking at the announcement that celebrations of John West Féile's 50th anniversary are taking place at Croke Park and Thurles over Halloween, Walsh revealed the full extent of his shoulder damage and outlined his TMO suggestion.

“I cracked the bone in the shoulder and tore ligaments and there was a lot of bruising around the shoulder,” said Walsh, who raised the TMO idea when asked what he thought of the challenge that led to his injury.

“It’s basically citing for something that was missed by the referee in general areas, like probably a serious tackle or something like that. Because generally speaking I don’t think refs are missing too much.

“I just think they definitely could use it because at the end of the day, if they’re trying to follow the play and there’s something going on behind them....like, subconsciously even the linesmen and the umpires are probably watching the flow of the game rather than watching something that happened off the ball.

“They just see a lad go to ground maybe and don’t actually know what happened. At least if you have the scope of having that camera there, then you have an option then to say: ‘We’ll have a look at this’.”

Walsh feels that cynical play is on the rise generally in Gaelic football and said the TMO idea could solve this.

“It’s happening all the time,” claimed Walsh.

“On the ball, it’s more obvious whereas off the ball stuff is harder to spot.

“But you need to cut that out as well because young kids, they see that now and they replicate everything.

“You even see U8s and U9s in my own club and they’d nearly be simulating diving because they see soccer players on TV at it. A case of two players going for a ball and they’ll roll over on the ground if they don’t win it, holding their face nearly.

“There is scope there (for TMO). At the end of the day, players have to be looked after. It’s all about player welfare.”

On new Galway coach Cian O’Neill, Walsh said the appointment of the former Kildare manager who has worked with Cork, Kerry, Mayo, Tipperary and Limerick backroom teams, is an “exciting” one.

“Essentially what we want to do is get his experience and his knowledge on the table and he can see as well where we’re at. It could be a very positive outcome.”

Meanwhile, Cian Lynch admits preparing for Sunday’s county Limerick senior hurling final with Patrickswell brings great memories flooding back.

Hurler of the Year nominee Lynch was a seven-year-old mascot for the 2003 county final when his late uncle Paul led the team to success.

“Paul was captain that day,” said Lynch of the 2003 win.

“I suppose it was massive for me, growing up and looking at your heroes. Those guys, my uncles, the players who played in that era were my heroes. Massive memories to have and to cherish.”

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Féile, sponsors John West have come together with the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to give under-15 club sides throughout the country an opportunity to showcase their talents and represent their counties at Croke Park and Thurles over Halloween.