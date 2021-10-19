Kerry GAA receive apology over 'false and inaccurate' claims around Jack O'Connor's appointment

Sports radio presenter claimed O'Connor had been selected by officials as Kerry manager prior to the commencement of the formal selection process
Kerry GAA receive apology over 'false and inaccurate' claims around Jack O'Connor's appointment

BACK IN CHARGE: Jack O'Connor at his unveiling as Kerry manager recently.

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 13:28
Colm O’Connor

Kerry GAA chiefs have received an apology from the digital sports radio show, OTB AM, over 'groundless' claims that Jack O'Connor had been selected by officials to become the next manager prior to the commencement of the formal selection process.

In a segment earlier this month, an OTB AM presenter claimed that former boss O'Connor had been appointed to succeed Peter Keane prior to being interviewed by a five-person sub-committee. 

Kerry officials were subsequently informed of the allegations and the matter was discussed at a county committee that evening. 

"This broadcast and its contents were subsequently brought to the attention of the Kerry County Executive, and it quickly became apparent that it contained false, inaccurate, and untruthful assertions regarding the integrity of the selection process and by extension the five-person sub-committee," a Kerry GAA statement said today.

"These false and misleading assertions were addressed and dealt with at the Kerry County Committee meeting held on Monday October 4 during which the chairman comprehensively rebutted such erroneous assertions and outlined the actual context and background to the selection process.

"Following this meeting the Kerry County Executive communicated to OTB AM their abhorrence that such false, misleading, and untruthful assertions were made during the broadcast. OTB AM have since accepted that false assertions were made and have openly acknowledged that a fair, equitable, and thorough selection process was undertaken."

In their retraction and apology, OTB AM accepted it had "incorrectly reported" claims around the selection process and timeline that were "groundless, false, and incorrect and caused distress to the Kerry County Board and to the five members of the sub-committee". 

"We acknowledge that Mr. O’Connor was not selected or appointed to the role until the conclusion of a thorough selection process. 

"At the request of the Kerry County Board, a donation has been made by OTB to Recovery Haven Kerry, a cancer support charity in Kerry."

