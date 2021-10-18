St Finbarr's have final say in city derby to take Cork MFC title

Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC final

St Finbarr’s 2-11 St Michael’s 1-12

St Finbarr’s claimed the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC title at Páirc Uí Rinn on Monday night, their first since 2015.

When these teams met in the group stage, the spoils were shared. It was an accurate indication of what was to come; a fantastic spectacle between two very good sides that wasn’t decided until the very last play.

St Finbarr’s led for most of the game but were overtaken 10 minutes from time. In true Blues fashion, they fought back.

It was a lightning start to the first half for St Finbarr’s when Ben O’Connor rattled the net after a mere 17 seconds. O’Connor, although named at midfield, lined out at full-forward and was at the end of a flowing move started by Stephen Osubar Kennedy to William Buckley and finished confidently by O’Connor.

St Michael’s quickly set about reducing the deficit, and points from Darragh Browne and Vaughan Ryan left them just one behind.

Osubar Kennedy extended the Barrs lead in the seventh minute, but a point from Ryan Sweeney reduced the deficit to the minimum once again.

The Barrs broke through and almost scored a second goal but St Michael’s goalkeeper Mikey O’Connell was equal to the challenge. However, play was called back and O’Connor converted the free.

St Michael’s wing-back Mykel Burré pounced from play to make it a one-point match once more at the first water break, 1-2 to 0-4.

St Finbarr’s resumed with a William Buckley free and they managed to keep their noses in front, 1-5 to 0-5 ahead the interval.

It was St Michael’s who opened the second-half scoring courtesy of Lee O’Sullivan and Luke O’Herlihy. They were cancelled by a couple of points from Conor Hegarty and Ryan Bennett.

St Finbarr’s raided forward to score a second goal, this time Ryan Bennett in the 38th minute, yielding a 2-8 to 0-8 advantage.

St Michael’s rallied, they trailed by three at the second water break. They also had two goal opportunities from Niall Allen (just on the field) and Sweeney but St Finbarr’s custodian Ciaran Collins made two marvellous saves.

When St Michael’s levelled for the first time in the 48th minute thanks to a Darragh Browne goal, it set up a rip-roaring finale. Lee O’Sullivan edged them in front, 1-12 to 2-8.

St Finbarr’s wouldn’t be outdone. Three points on the spin from O’Connor, Buckley, and John Barrett saw this out.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B O’Connor (1-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 45), R Bennett (1-1), W Buckley (0-3, 0-1 free), J Barrett (0-2), S Osubar Kennedy and C Hegarty (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Michael’s: D Browne (1-1), L O’Herlihy (0-4, 0-3 frees), L O’Sullivan (0-3), R Sweeney (0-2), V Ryan and M Burré (0-1 each).

ST FINBARR’S: C Collins; D Dwane, S Kennedy, L O’Shea; R O’Donovan, F Crowley (Capt), J Kennefick; B O’Connor, S Osubar Kennedy; C Hegarty, W Buckley, R Bennett; C Buckley, J Barrett, S Fenton.

Subs: T O’Keeffe for R O’Donovan (38), B Horgan for S Fenton (46), A Baker for R Bennett (55).

ST MICHAEL’S: M O’Connell; R Ahern, R Kavanagh, F Leahy; M Burré, S Healy, O McAdoo; R O’Shaughnessy (Capt), D Lucey; D Browne, L O’Herlihy, M O’Connell; R Sweeney, L O’Sullivan, V Ryan.

Subs: N Allen for S Healy (40), K Leahy for M Burré (55), S Murphy for M O’Connell (58).

Referee: DMurnane (Macroom).