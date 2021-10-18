Colm Daly's late goal wins county crown for Bishopstown

Daly was denied a certain goal nine minutes from full-time when he shot straight at Éire Óg goalkeeper Jack Forde but on the second occasion, he finished in style
Bishopstown captain Conor Dunne and players celebrate after defeating Éire Óg in the Rebel Óg Premier 2 MFC final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 20:39
John Coughlan

Rebel Óg Premier 2 MFC final

Bishopstown 2-12 Éire Óg 2-10 

Another thrilling final in the Rebel Óg Premier 2 MFC with a late Colm Daly goal ensuring victory for Bishopstown over a gallant Éire Óg side at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Daly was denied a certain goal nine minutes from full-time when he shot straight at Éire Óg goalkeeper Jack Forde but on the second occasion, he finished in style. 

Éire Óg got off a cracking start in the third minute when a free-flowing move ended with Fintan O’Leary attempting a tame effort for a point but his shot dropped into the net.

Credit to Bishopstown, they refused panic and three consecutive points brought the minimum between the teams.

Colm Quigley caused the Town defence all sorts of problems and when he kicked his fourth point in the 22nd minute, Éire Óg stretched their lead to three points.

On the next possession, Bishopstown were caught napping as a superb through ball was met by Quigley who placed the ball under the outrushing keeper.

Two more unanswered points from Colm Quinn and Fintan O’Leary extended the Éire Óg lead to seven, 2-7 to 0-6, with a minute remaining and the momentum was certainly with the Ovens side.

Just when Bishopstown needed inspiration, they got it in the final possession of the half.

Conor Dunne latched onto the ball outside the square before placing a superb shot to the corner of the net.

Leading 2-7 to 1-6 at the break, Quigley continued to pose Bishopstown’s defence problems and he duly punished them three minutes later with his sixth point.

As the half matured Bishopstown began winning key possession and the deficit was reduced to two points, 2-9 to 1-10, in the 48th minute.

The Town showed true resilience when the game hung in the balance and Daly’s last-gasp goal was met with disbelief by Éire Óg’s players, mentors, and supporters.

Scorers for Bishopstown: C Dunne 1-4 (0-3 frees), C Daly 1-0, J Wixted (free), D Murray, K McFadden, D Cuthbert, D O’Donovan, B McCarthy, K Murphy, D Clifford 0-1 each.

Scorers for Éire Óg: C Quigley 1-6 (0-1 free), F O’Leary 1-2, E O’Shea, A Cooke 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: S Cronin; P Casey, D Griffin, M Sheridan; D O’Donovan, D O’Connell, S Sheridan; B McCarthy, C Dunne; K Murphy, D Murray, P Doyle; D Cuthbert, K McFadden, J Wixted.

Sub: C Daly for D Murray (50). 

Éire Óg: J Forde, C Malone, F O’Flynn, C Eagles; C Buckley, E Horgan, C Clifford; M O’Connor, M Murphy; A Cooke, D Healy, C Quigley; F O’Leary, E O’Shea, T O’Brien.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for T O’Brien (40), J Galvin for C Clifford (49), D Clifford for C Malone (54), O McLoughlin for C Quigley (58).

Referee: A O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

Kerry v Dublin - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 3

Kerry All-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh announces inter-county retirement

