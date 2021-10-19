Darren Hughes has concerns with 'unfair advantage' in GAA's Proposal B

Monaghan footballer Darren Hughes has broken with the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) consensus to voice his dissatisfaction with Proposal B — dealing with a reshuffle of the All-Ireland football championship — going to Special Congress this Saturday.

Under Proposal B, the sixth-placed team in Division 1 fails to reach the All-Ireland knockout series.

Over the last five National Leagues, Hughes’ own county of Monaghan have ended up the sixth-placed team three times, with Mayo and Tyrone occupying the slot on the other occasions.

Hughes is not against change, or even the broad outline of the argument, but he feels the proposal cannot be adopted while it excludes a team who finished sixth in Division 1.

“I think everyone is in agreement that we need change and most preferably splitting the provincial championships from the All-Ireland series,” Hughes states.

“But purely from a Monaghan point of view looking at this, it seems unfair that teams outside of Division 1 are getting a heavier weighing than sixth, seventh and eighth in Division 1. I suppose you understand that seventh and eighth, you have to relegate them and keep them out to keep it competitive. But the fact that the sixth placed team will more than likely have ended up with the same points as the fifth placed team…

“Yet, second and third in Division 2 and the winners of Division 3 and 4 are getting a play-off game for the All-Ireland quarter-final, while the sixth-placed team in Division 1 gets left at home is slightly unfair.”

Hughes himself has taken pencil and paper out and reworked the proposals to make more sense. “There were different scenarios where they could have incorporated the six teams in Division 1, it would have made more sense with a play-off game.

“But to come up with this five, just to make it suit, to get the right number, I would see it as an unfair advantage.”

At last week’s GPA event backing Proposal B, the player group’s CEO, Tom Parsons, said the measure would, “end brutal mismatches”.

But Hughes would maintain one-sided games will still occur anyway, just at a different time of the year.

“The other side of this proposal is that they say they don’t want an imbalance of teams getting hammered,” he said. “But they are only changing the dates. Teams are still going to meet each other in the provincial championships so you are only shifting them from May-June to February-March.

“A lot of this proposal is right and if I was playing in Division 2, 3 and 4 at the minute I would be voting for it. It’s a nice way in. But it doesn’t mean it is right. We are going into our eighth year in Division 1 and you feel it is nearly working against you.”

Hughes realises this stance puts him out of step with the GPA, but he has already made his feelings clear.

“I didn’t vote for it, but I have been in a lot of discussions with Tom Parsons for the last month. He would know my views from the start on it,” he revealed.