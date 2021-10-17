Galway SFC: Peter Cooke serves up winner for Maigh Cuilinn in quarter-final

Peter Cooke, who missed Maigh Cuilinn’s first-ever Galway SFC title last year because he was working in the United States, was the hero as they advanced to the semi-finals with a dramatic 0-16 to 1-12 win over the most prolific winners of the title, Tuam Stars.

The Galway midfielder took responsibility in the third minute of injury-time to kick the winning point and send them into a semi-final meeting against the Mountbellew-Moylough side they defeated in last year’s final.

Corofin, whose bid for eight in a row was ended in the last four by Mountbellew-Moylough last year, will meet Killannin in the other semi-final.

Tuam Stars, hoping to take another step towards winning their first crown since 1994, looked good to knock out the champions when a Jamie Murphy goal helped them lead by 1-11 to 0-10 heading into the final quarter.

The sides, who were level nine times in the course of the game, were deadlocked at 0-7 apiece at the interval but Tuam pushed on with Brian Mannion kicking some good points.

However, the champions rallied in the final quarter and Cooke emerged the hero as they came with a late rally to advance to the semi-finals.

They will now meet Mountbellew-Moylough who reached their sixth semi-final in seven years when they beat Annaghdown by 4-12 to 2-13 after extra-time.

Mountbellew-Moylough have been beaten finalists in four of the last six finals as they continue their quest for a first crown since manager Val Daly skippered them to success in 1986.

They looked on course for the semi-finals until Damien Comer shot a last gasp goal for Annaghdown to send their quarter-final to extra-time at 1-10 apiece.

But Mountbellew-Moylough made no mistake in extra-time and goals from Eoin Finnerty, Paul Donnellan, and James Folan settled the issue as they advanced by 4-12 to 2-13.

Corofin may have had their remarkable run ended last year but they are back in the business end again this season and looking as strong as ever as they booked their semi-final place with a 1-12 to 0-8 win over Milltown.

A goal from Liam Silke helped the reigning All-Ireland club champions – they became the first side to complete a three-in-a-row in January 2020 and last year’s competition didn’t take place due to Covid — lead by 1-7 to 0-3 at the interval and they were never troubled after that as they eased into the last four with a bit to spare.

There they will face a Killannin side back in the last four since 2000 when their dream of a first ever Galway title was thwarted by Corofin in a remarkable final which finished 1-3 to 0-3 at Tuam Stadium, with the eventual champions failing to score in the second half of a game marred by heavy rain, strong winds, and flash floods on the pitch.

Hopefully, conditions will be much better this time around when they battle it out in the semi-finals the weekend after next, with Killannin always holding an edge against neighbours Oughterard once Ruairi Greene found the net which helped them lead by 1-5 to 0-2 at the break.

Oughterard, appearing in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1987, rallied in the third quarter but just couldn’t close the gap and Killannin, the home club of former Galway star and manager Kevin Walsh, advanced to the semi-finals by 1-11 to 1-8.

Galway SFC semi-finals: Maigh Cuillin v Mountbellew-Moylough; Corofin v Killannin.