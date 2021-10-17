Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh show steely determination to progress past O’Donovan Rossa

Bon Secours Cork SAFC R3

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-11

O’Donovan Rossa 0-13

Despite four agonising minutes of added time at a damp Aughaville on Sunday afternoon, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh managed to hang on for a one-point victory that sees them progress to the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Senior A Football championship.

Denis Reen’s side led by three points at the interval aided by some solid defending and fast attacking play. However, despite playing the better football throughout, they were forced to withstand a spirited second-half O’Donovan Rossa challenge where the winners failed to score for almost 20 minutes.

Despite dominating possession, the Skibbereen men trailed by the minimum as normal time elapsed. Despite their best efforts, they could not break down a stubborn Ballingeary defence to find that elusive goal to force a victory they needed to avoid finishing bottom of Group A.

In a lively first quarter, it was the west Muskerry outfit who dominated and led 0-5 to 0-3. Following the restart, a point by impressive wing forward Donagh Seartan was immediately followed by a superbly worked Liam Seartan goal. This stretched the Ballingeary lead to 1-6 to 0-3. Their opponent’s response was swift as they kicked three in a row from Sean Fitzgerald, Mark Collins, and Donal Óg Hodnett.

The sides then shared four points which saw Ballingeary lead 1-8 to 0-8 at halftime.

On the resumption, two Liam Ó Conchúir efforts sandwiched a David Shannon point before Shannon landed two frees in a row to reduce the deficit to two with 15 mins remaining. It was all Skibbereen at this stage. Shannon added another free before an A. Ó Coinceannain free provided breathing space for the Gaeltacht side with his their first score in 20 minutes.

The Skibbereen men piled forward but Ballingeary packed their defence limiting the losers to another Shannon free on the stroke of full time. From there they held firm to claim a crucial win.

Scorers for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: L. Seartan (1-2); L. Ó Conchuir, B. Seartan 1 free (0-3 each); D. Seartan, S. O Tuama, A. O Coinceannain 1 free (0-1 each).

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: D. Shannon 5 frees, 1 mark (0-7); M. Collins (0-2); S. Fitzgerald, D. Daly, T. Hegarty, D. Og Hodnett (0-1 each).

BÉAL ÁTHA'N GHAORTHAIDH: D. Ó Coill; J. Ó Donnchú, E. Ó Duinnín, C. Ó Nuanáin; S. Ó Tuama; M. Ó Riordáin, L. Ó Críodáin (C); A. Ó Coinceannain, C. Ó Duinnín; D. Seartan, L. Seartan, A. Ó Loingsigh; B. Seartan, L. Ó Concùir, C. Ó Loingsigh.

Subs: D. Mac Tomais for L. Seartan (48), S. Ó Luasa for S. Ó Tuama (51).

O'DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price (C); S. Fitzgerald, P Crowley, D. Hazel; S O’Driscoll, D. Daly, J. Keohane; R. Byrne, D. Shannon; M. Collins, T. Hegarty, K Hurley, B. Crowley, E. Connolly, D. Og Hodnett.

Subs: O. Lucey for B. Crowley (37), R. Long for J. Keohane (42), L. Connolly for E Connolly (48)

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas)