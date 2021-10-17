Three wins on the bounce secure St Michael’s semi-final slot

Both sides advance to the business end, St. Michael’s consistency earns a direct passage to a semi-final with Knocknagree remaining involved and set for a meeting against Dohenys in a quarter-final

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 19:55
John Tarrant, Glantane

Bon Secours Cork SAFC (R3)

St. Michael’s 0-10

Knocknagree 0-8 

St Michael's challenge for the Bon Secours Cork SAFC title is gathering pace on the evidence of this victory over Knocknagree in a hotly competitive tussle at Glantane.

Both sides advance to the business end, St. Michael’s consistency earns a direct passage to a semi-final with Knocknagree remaining involved and set for a meeting against Dohenys in a quarter-final.

From a tight contest deadlocked on six occasions, the outcome was always likely to be decided on the tightest of margins, territory that St. Michael’s exploited during the second half.

St. Michael’s manager Dave Egan said: “Knocknagree are a serious outfit, they are very well organised but we were very patient on the ball and got possession to guys in good positions. Hopefully, with the return of a number of players, we can continue to create an impression in a competitive championship”, he said.

Key to St. Michael’s superiority was the defensive solidity of Owen O’Sullivan and Joe Golden, the impressive Eoin De Burca at midfield coupled with the efforts of Adam Hennessey, Eoghan Buckley and Eric Hegarty in attack.

Premier Intermediate champions Knocknagree had set a blistering pace from the off with points to Eoghan McSweeney and John F Daly. The city side came more into the picture once Keith Hegarty opened their account.

Two well-matched sides added to an enjoyable encounter with the sides tied at 0-3 apiece by the initial water break. Michael's might well have goaled only for Knocknagree ‘keeper Pa Doyle to nudge a Keith Hegarty rasper outside the post to ensure a stalemate at 0-6 to each side at the interval.

Doyle showed his prowess either side of the break to land a pair of Knocknagree points from placed balls with Eric Hegarty and Liam Grainger replying for St. Michael’s to leave the sides level for the sixth time.

Knocknagree’s cause wasn’t helped on the withdrawal of playmaker McSweeney to injury and in the subsequent play, they found themselves squeezed out for St. Michael’s held a measure of control in key areas.

Back-to-back points from the effective Hennessey allowed Michael’s see their task to a successful conclusion.

Scorers for St Michael’s: A Hennessey (0-4), E Buckley 0-2 (0-1f), L Grainger (0-2), K Hegarty, E Hegarty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Knocknagree: P Doyle 0-2 (0-1f, 0-1’45), J F Daly (0-2), E McSweeney (0-2), F O’Connor, D O’Connor 0-1 each.

ST MICHAEL'S: M Burke; S Keating, O O’Sullivan, L Carroll; D Corkery, J Golden, T Lenihan; E de Burca, B Cain; E Sheehan, K Hegarty, L Grainger; E Buckley, E Hegarty, A Hennessey.

Subs: P Cunningham for T Lenihan (10), E O’Donovan for E Hegarty (42), L O’Sullivan for E Sheehan (46), R Coleman for S Keating (63).

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; M Doyle, D O’Mahony, G O’Connor; D Cooper, K Buckley, M Mahoney; D Moynihan, D O’Connor; J Dennehy, E McSweeney, F O’Connor; D Twomey, JF Daly, G Looney.

Subs: S Twomey for E McSweeney (43 inj), A Sheehan for D Cooper (49), C White for D Twomey ( 49).

Referee: D Murnane (Macroom).






