Donegal SFC: Naomh Conaill to meet Kilcar in rematch of delayed 2020 final

With the quarter-finals of Donegal SFC unseeded this year, the clash of 2019 Ulster finalists Naomh Conaill from Glenties and the 2018 provincial champions Gaoth Dobhair was always going to raise eyebrows.
As a shadow still hangs over the 2020 championship, with a Kilcar objection on ice into the alleged use of too many substitutes by Naomh Conaill in victory, the 2021 competition is taking centre stage in the north-west for now.
Naomh Conaill, with Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí goaling on 20 minutes, gave Martin Regan’s team a fine 1-10 to 0-8 win under the lights in Ballybofey.
The draw, which was conducted before the last eight took place, means a rematch with Kilcar, who breezed past MacCumhaill’s of Ballybofey on a 1-17 to 0-2 scoreline in atrocious conditions on Saturday night with Ciaran McGinley scoring the only goal in Ardara.
The 2017 champions kicked all from play bar one Mark McHugh free, with Conor Doherty, Ryan McHugh, and Patrick and Stephen McBrearty posting three points apiece.
St Michael’s of Dunfanaghy were the first of the four sides through, with a comfortable 3-13 to 0-10 victory over Aodh Ruadh from Ballyshannon on Friday night, with Michael Langan, Martin McElhinney, and Edward O’Reilly the goalscorers.
Letterkenny’s St Eunan’s will be St Michael’s semi-final opponents, with Rory Kavanagh’s team with 2-12 to 2-5 winners on Sunday against St Naul’s from Mountcharles, who were appearing at this stage for the first time.
A Coalan Ward own goal and Michael Coughlan effort got green flags waving for St Naul’s, with Shane O’Donnell and Kieran Tobin scoring goals for St Eunan’s. St Naul’s lost talisman Stephen Griffin to a red card after 51 seconds.
The Donegal LGFA final ended up being a shootout in Lifford, with Geraldine McLaughlin kicking 1-16 (8f) for Termon in their 1-23 to 2-18 extra-time loss to Glenfin, for whom Yvonne Bonner scored 1-9 (3f) and Karen Guthrie grabbed 0-11 (7f).