Donegal SFC: Naomh Conaill to meet Kilcar in rematch of delayed 2020 final

With the quarter-finals of Donegal SFC unseeded this year, the clash of 2019 Ulster finalists Naomh Conaill from Glenties and the 2018 provincial champions Gaoth Dobhair was always going to raise eyebrows.

As a shadow still hangs over the 2020 championship, with a Kilcar objection on ice into the alleged use of too many substitutes by Naomh Conaill in victory, the 2021 competition is taking centre stage in the north-west for now.