Dohenys finish strongly to secure knockout date with Knocknagree

Bon Secours Cork SAFC (R3)

Dohenys 0-14

Bandon 0-8

A place in the Bon Secours Cork SAFC quarter-final against Knocknagree was achieved by Dohenys at Enniskeane on Sunday. In this Group A, which was only decided after the final round of games, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh also advancing to the knockout stage.

Dohenys were never behind in this match, in which Keith White fired over seven points, while Fionn Herlihy caused trouble too in their forward line. The victory, as well, came as a result of strong backline display especially when Bandon reduced the lead to two points in the final 10 minutes. Instead, it was Dohenys who closed out with four unanswered points to establish an eventual six-point win.

Bandon left a couple of good goal chances behind them in the first-half, and they proved costly in the end.

The teams went tit-for-tat early on. Bandon received a blow with the loss of their midfielder Tim Twohig after eight minutes to a leg injury.

At the quarter hour mark, Dohenys pressed on through Mark Buckley and White points. A White free and an excellent effort from Cullan Barry near the touchline nudged them further ahead approaching half-time.

Barry Collins scored a badly-needed point for Bandon in the 26th minute - their first since the 12th minute, and this was followed by a Michael Cahalane free to close the gap to two points.

Dohenys found another gear and a brace from White left them up by double scores, 0-8 to 0-4.

The second-half began more brightly for Bandon. They introduced Mark Sugrue and it only took him a couple of minutes to find the target. When the same player fed Collins, it was back to a two-point game.

On 44 minutes, Buckley kicked a decisive score for Dohenys from a tricky placed ball. At the second water-break, they were 0-9 to 0-6 to the good.

Bandon reacted once more, this time Peter Murphy stroking over. Herlihy cancelled almost immediately. But a Collins free made it 0-10 to 0-8 with eight minutes left on the clock.

Try as they might, Bandon couldn’t get any closer.

A second Barry free - again from a tight angle - gave Dohenys some breathing space. Herlihy lobbed the insurance point with normal time elapsed. And they pushed the lead out further with White curling over two fine points from play in stoppage time.

Scorers for Dohenys: K White (0-7, 0-4 frees), F Herlihy (0-3), M Buckley (0-1 free) and C Barry (frees) (0-2 each).

Scorers for Bandon: B Collins (0-4, 0-2 frees), M Cahalane (free), P Murphy, C O’Mahony and M Sugrue (0-1 each).

DOHENYS: Stephen Daly; J Farrell, Sean Daly, D Rice; B O’Donovan, J McCarthy, C Barry; C O’Donovan, E Lavers; J Kelly (Capt), F Herlihy, B Murphy; C O’Shea, K White, M Buckley.

Subs: R Coakley for C O’Shea (43), C Daly for J Kelly (45), N Hurley for B O’Donovan (55), D Collins for M Buckley (60), J Collins for J McCarthy (62 inj).

BANDON: P Prendergast; D O’Donovan, B Crowley, E McSweeney; P Murphy, D Crowley, C O’Mahony; T Twohig, R Long; C Calnan, J Mulcahy, M Cahalane; A Murphy, J Walsh (Capt), B Collins.

Subs: J O’Donovan for T Twohig (8 inj), M Sugrue for R Long (half-time), A O’Mahony for C Calnan (40), E Nolan for J Mulcahy (42).

Referee: Patrick O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).