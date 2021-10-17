Mallow march on despite brave Bantry's best efforts

A greater ability to convert chances ensured Mallow's winning record was kept intact
Mallow march on despite brave Bantry's best efforts
Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 18:37
Kevin Murphy, Cill na Martra

Bon Secours Cork SAFC (R3) 

Mallow 3-6 

Bantry 1-11

Mallow march on after a third successive victory in the Bon Secours Senior A Football Championship after a titanic battle with Bantry at Cill Na Martra on Sunday. A greater ability to convert chances ensured their winning record was kept intact.

The West Cork side started strongly and stormed into an early lead courtesy of scores from Rory Deane, Arthur Coakley and Deane (free) from a placed effort. Mallow eventually found their rhythm and Ryan Harkin coolly slotted a penalty after Michael O’Rourke was hauled down by Cathal Power who received a black card for the tackle. Rory Deane was lording it around the middle and he converted a placed effort to put his side in front again. Mallow’s Jack Dillon replied with a magnificent point from distance to level it. Bantry continued to press forward and another sweeping move resulted in Arthur Coakley clipping over a free with his left foot just before the water break.

Mallow equalised with a tap over free from Kevin Sheehan and went ahead from a powerful shot from the same player.

Bantry squandered a couple of chances before Stephen Coughlan landed the equaliser. The West Cork men were denied a goal when Kevin Doyle bravely denied Shane Murray with a magnificent save. From the resultant kick out Mallow swept down field before Eoghan Barry slotted home their second goal for a 2-3 to 0-6 lead at half time.

On resumption, Kevin Sheehan put his side further ahead with a fine score.

Bantry continued to press and were awarded a penalty following a foul on Ruari Deane, but Arthur Coakley's effort was superbly stopped by Doyle. Mallow were so dangerous on the counter-attack and a magnificent run and finish from Sean McDonnell looked to have sealed this game with their third goal. But back came Bantry with a Coakley point and a brilliant goal from Shane Murray which reduced the gap to two points, 3-4 to 1-8 at the second water break.

Mallow’s free taker Kevin Sheehan was ultra-consistent and he landed another excellent point before Bantry replied through substitute Kevin Coakley. A black card for Mallow’s Kevin Sheehan and Bantry’s Connie O’Leary opened up the pitch for a helter skelter closing quarter.

Bantry’s Billy Foley went on a meandering run to slip inside the defence but his excellent effort was superbly stopped by Kevin Doyle. Bantry refused to wilt and the magnificent Ruari Deane kept them in touch with another super point which left the minimum between the sides. Another counter attack from Mallow saw Kieran O’Sullivan denied a goal by Michael Casey. Crucially for the winners, Ryan Harkin landed a placed effort from distance to go two points clear. Deane reduced the gap to the minimum with another point but Mallow march on after a pulsating contest.

Scorers for Mallow: K Sheehan 0-4 (2f), R Harkin 1-1 (1f), E Barry, S McDonnell 1-0 each, J Dillon 0-1.

Scorers for Bantry: R Deane 0- 5 (2f), A Coakley 0-4 (1f), S Murray 1-0, S Coughlan, K Coakley 0-1 each.

MALLOW K Doyle; B Myers, E Barry, O Carroll; S O’Callaghan, S Merritt, M Taylor; D Moynihan, R Harkin; M O’Rourke, E Stanton, J Dillon; K Sheehan, S McDonnell, K O’Sullivan. 

Subs: S Hayes for M O’Rourke (40), P Herlihy for J Dillon (50) P Hennessy for S Merritt(55).

BANTRY: M Casey; T Cronin, C O’Leary, E O’Shea; E Minihane, R O’Mahony, C Power; R Deane, S O’Leary; B Foley, D Daly, S Coughlan; S Murray, A Coakley, T Downey. 

Subs: K Coakley for C Power (40), D McCarthy for D Daly (45) 

Referee: P O’Leary ( Cloughduv)

