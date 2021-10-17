Waterford SFC: Conor Murray magic wins rip-roaring game for Rathgormack

The Nire, Kilmacthomas, Ballinacourty, and Stradbally are all through to the Waterford SFC quarter-finals
Waterford SFC: Conor Murray magic wins rip-roaring game for Rathgormack

Fraher Field. File picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 16:56
Tomás McCarthy

2019 champions Rathgormack survived a second-half comeback from Clashmore/Kinsalebeg to prevail by 3-16 to 3-12 after a cracking contest at Fraher Field on Sunday.

Two wonder points from Waterford captain Conor Murray saw them take the spoils in the round 2 game.

“It might be a great advertisement for Waterford football but it’s not good for our hearts,” said manager Ger Power.

Rathgormack led by 11 points during the first half as debutant Ronan Eliffe goaled twice and Stephen Curry also found the net. Jonathan Walsh, Josh Fitzgerald, and Aidan Trihy raised green flags for Clashmore to level the match at 3-12 apiece with six minutes left as corner-forward Paul O’Connor struck four points.

Late singles from Murray, Michael Curry, and Stephen Curry saw Rathgormack over the line. Clashmore were clapped off the field by their supporters.

The 14-men of Gaultier got the better of 13-man Kilrossanty by 1-10 to 0-10 in a bad-tempered encounter at Walsh Park on Saturday.

Former Déise attacker JJ Hutchinson rolled back the years with six points while Mark Fitzgerald shot 1-2 on his senior debut. Hutchinson hit five in the third quarter including two stunning long-range efforts from play. Kilrossanty didn’t score for the last 25 minutes.

There were three red cards in injury time as Stephen Prendergast, Killian Fitzgerald, and Martin Dunne all got their marching orders for striking offences. An advanced mark from Dessie Hutchinson was the only score in a scrappy last quarter.

Ballinacourty beat An Rinn 3-13 to 1-6 under the Saturday night lights at Fraher Field.

Mark Ferncombe, Neil Montgomery, and Patrick Hurney netted for the defending champions. Hurney and Ferncombe scored 2-10 between them. Donie Breathnach got a consolation goal for An Rinn.

Brickey Rangers conceded a walkover to The Nire. They were unable to field a team due to seven injuries in the camp.

The Nire, Kilmacthomas, Ballinacourty, and Stradbally are all through to the quarter-finals.

More in this section

General view of a gaelic football 24/1/2010 Cork IAFC wrap: Quarter-final line-up confirmed as Mitchelstown and Aghabullogue advance
Seandún end 27-year wait for Cork camogie final appearance Seandún end 27-year wait for Cork camogie final appearance
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus Watch Douglas and Nemo Rangers battle to progress in Cork Premier SFC
#Waterford GAA#Gaelic Football
Waterford SFC: Conor Murray magic wins rip-roaring game for Rathgormack

Douglas dethrone Nemo Rangers as Daniel Harte's late goal completes revenge mission

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 17

Nemo Rangers v Douglas

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices