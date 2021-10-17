Clinical Cill na Martra maintain winning streak as St Vincent's head for relegation play-off

St Vincent's Blake Murphy is tackled by Cill na Martra's Tadhg Ó Corcora and Danny Ó Conaill during the Bon Secours Cork PIFC at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 13:38
Mark Woods, Pairc Ui Rinn

Cork PIFC: Cill na Martra 1-12 St Vincent’s 1-6 

Cill na Martra duly wrapped up their group with a 100% record and condemned St Vincent’s to the relegation play-off in the Bon Secours Cork premier intermediate football championship at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday night.

Vincent’s actually started the game promisingly, sweeping 0-3 to 0-1 in front approaching the end of the opening quarter.

They took the lead after eight minutes with a David O’Connor ‘mark’ and scored the second as well with a superb individual effort from wing-back Anthony Harte with the outside of his right boot under severe pressure.

Damien Ó hUrdail opened Cill na Martra’s account after 11 minutes, but Blake Murphy made it a two-point game again with a fine point before the game turned the way of the Gaeltacht club.

A speculative lob into the danger zone by Maidhci Ó Duinnin was met with a timely run by Dean MacCarthaigh, who fisted the ball over the head of advancing keeper Thomas Martin. Cill na Martra then hit three points without response as corner-back Danny Ó Conaill started the sequence with an impressive score as his side raced 1-4 to 0-3 ahead after 26 minutes.

Cill na Martra should have been further in front as nine wides testified to their dominance though a Murphy free cut the deficit to a goal 1-4 to 0-4 at half-time.

They stretched that to seven points within 10 minutes of the second half as Cork’s Tadhg Corkery showed his class with the opening points of the period.

And when Maidhci O Duinnin added another Cill na Martra’s advantage stretched to 1-7 to 0-4 before Pat O’Sullivan kicked Vincent’s fifth point almost immediately.

It was 1-9 to 0-5 at the second water break with the destination of the spoils seemingly well decided at this juncture.

Vincent’s, though, kept battling and were rewarded with a goal, seven minutes from the end, Murphy bravely setting up O’Connor, who punched home.

Murphy, then, landed a well-struck ’45 for 1-9 to 1-6 to offer his side hope, but that was as good as it got.

Scorers for Cill na Marta: D Ó hUrdail 0-4, 3f, D MacCarthaigh 1-0, T Corkery 0-2, M Ó Deasuna 0-2f, D Ó Conaill, F Ó hEarlaithe, M Ó Duinnin, S Ó Forreigh 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Vincent’s: D O’Connor 1-1, B Murphy 0-3, 1f, 1’45, A Harte and P O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

CILL NA MARTRA: A Ó Conaill; F Ó Faolain, G Ó Mochain, D Ó Conail; T Ó Corcora, N Ó Laoire, C Mac Lochlainn; G Ó Goillidhe, F Ó hEalaithe; C Ó Meachair, S Ó Duinnin, M Ó Deasuna; D Ó hUrdail, M Ó Duinnin, D MacCarthaigh. 

Subs: S Ó Foirreigh for O Meachair and C Ó Duinnin for M Ó Duinnin 40, O Meachair for Ó Foirreigh injured 54, M Ó Duinnin for Ó Deasuna injured 60 

ST VINCENT’S: T Martin; A Good, A O’Callaghan, K Caulfield; S Duggan, K Sorensen, A Harte; G McCarthy, W Long; M O’Leary, P O’Sullivan, B Hornibrook; A O’Callaghan, D O’Connor, B Murphy. 

Subs: R Fielding for O’Sullivan and K O’Connor for O’Leary 41, for Hornibrook.

Referee: B Coniry (Crosshaven).

