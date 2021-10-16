Clare SHC champions Sixmilebridge shocked by Éire Óg Ennis

Title-holders for the last two seasons, Davy Fitzgerald’s Sixmilebridge were out-hurled and outsmarted by a hard-working Éire Óg outfit
Shane O'Donnell scored 1-2 for Éire Óg Ennis. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 19:16
Gerry Quinn

Clare SHC quarter-finals

Éire Óg 2-18 Sixmilebridge 1-11 

Clare SHC champions Sixmilebridge were dethroned by Éire Óg at the quarter-final stage at Cusack Park on Saturday. 

Title-holders for the last two seasons, Davy Fitzgerald’s charges were out-hurled and outsmarted by a hard-working Éire Óg outfit. 

The Townies were never led in a game that was played in difficult conditions as the Ennis club came prepared and took the game to their opponents from the off.

An early goal by David Reidy made it 1-2 to 0-1 by the sixth minute and this score was a platform to forge ahead and gain a merited victory. 

Sixmilebridge, for their part, looked flat at times and never really got into this game. By the first water break, they trailed by 1-6 to 0-3, with all their scores coming from free-taker Alex Morey. 

It took until the 23rd minute for the Bridge to register a score from play when corner-forward Jason Loughnane fired over Philly Walshe’s cross-bar after a good run. At this stage, the scoreboard read 1-9 to 0-5. 

Éire Óg’s free-taker Danny Russell kept his side ticking over and the full-forward registered five points from placed balls in the second quarter. At the interval, Sixmilebridge trailed by 1-12 to 0-6.

Russell put 10 between them after the break with another free and it could have been more were it not for Sixmilebridge keeper Derek Fahy pulling off a superb save from substitute Dara Walsh in the 37th minute. Walsh redeemed himself seconds later when he fired over a point to put 10 between them (1-14 to 0-7). 

Cathal Malone opened the Bridge’s second-half account with a point but it was clear to all in attendance at this stage that their crown was slipping.

Éire Óg’s work rate was impressive and as the half progressed they kept notching up scores. Sixmilebridge did pull a goal back from a Jamie Shanahan 20m free in the 59th minute but Éire Óg replied in injury time with a goal of their own. 

From the left sideline, Russell delivered a fine pass to Shane O’Donnell. The corner-forward gave the Bridge’s Paidi Fitzpatrick the slip and rifled to the back of Fahy’s net.

Family Notices