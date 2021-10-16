Pa Bourke and Ronan Maher goals pave way for Thurles Sarsfields victory over Clonoulty

Sarsfields’ major concern had been an ankle injury sustained by Pádraic Maher early in the second half but after several minutes of treatment, he was able to continue on
Pa Bourke and Ronan Maher goals pave way for Thurles Sarsfields victory over Clonoulty

Pa Bourke scored 1-2 for Thurles Sarsfields. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 16:31
John Fogarty

Tipperary SHC quarter-final

Thurles Sarsfields 2-19 Clonoulty-Rossmore 1-14 

First-half goals by Pa Bourke and Ronan Maher (penalty) paved Thurles Sarsfields’ way to victory in this Tipperary SHC quarter-final in Semple Stadium.

Thurles led 2-11 to 0-8 and while Clonoulty-Rossmore made inroads into that deficit in the third quarter, the closest they came to a goal in that period was a Thomas Butler shot that was negotiated by goalkeeper Paddy McCormack.

Sarsfields’ major concern had been an ankle injury sustained by Pádraic Maher early in the second half. The county star was hurt after landing awkwardly while fielding a contested ball but after several minutes of treatment, he was able to continue on.

Thurles scored just two points in the third quarter and finished it 2-13 to 0-13 ahead. However, they scored the first three points of the final period to settle themselves. Clonoulty’s Jack Ryan did find the net from a free in the third minute of additional time but the damage had been done.

With a good breeze at their backs, Thurles raced into a five-point lead by the 16th minute. Timmy Hammersley’s opening free of the game reduced Clonoulty’s arrears, 0-7 to 0-3 at the first water break, and they scored the opening three points of the second quarter, Hammersley converting two frees won in quick succession by his brother Conor.

The margin was one in the 24th minute as Timmy Hammersley pointed from play but from the resultant puck-out, Thurles found the net. Aidan McCormack fed Michael Cahill who slipped the ball onto Seánie Butler and he found Pa Bourke who beat Jimmy Maher at his near post.

Quick points followed from Ronan Maher and Stephen Cahill and the former belted home a penalty in the 29th minute after Jimmy Maher had brought down Sarsfields captain Denis Maher.

The difference was nine points and it remained that way going into the break after Jack Ryan and Stephen Cahill, with his third of the day, exchanged points.

Scorers for Thurles Sarsfields: A. McCormack (0-9, 7 frees); P. Bourke (0-1 free); R. Maher (1-0 pen, 0-1 sideline) (1-2 each); S. Cahill (0-3); D. Maher, D. Stakelum, C. Stakelum (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonoulty-Rossmore: T. Hammersley (0-9, 6 frees); Jack Ryan (1-2, 1-0 free); T. Butler, D. Quirke, C. Hammersley (0-1 each).

THURLES SARSFIELDS: P. McCormack; Paul Maher, Pádraic Maher; S. Ryan; D. Corbett, R. Maher, J. Derby; S. Cahill, M. Cahill; A. McCormack, S. Butler, C. Stakelum; P. Bourke, D. Maher (c), P. Creedon.

Subs for Thurles Sarsfields: D. Stapleton for S. Butler (41); K. Moloney for A. McCormack (temp 48-50); E. Purcell for P. Bourke (57); C. Moloney for M. Cahill (60); K. Moloney for P. Maher (60+5).

CLONOULTY-ROSSMORE: J. Maher; James Ryan (c), E. Heffernan, S. O’Connor; R. Heffernan, J. O’Keeffe, R. Doyle, T. Ryan; M. Ryan, C. Hammersley; T. Hammersley, D. Quirke, Jack Ryan; T. Butler (c), S. Ferncombe.

Subs for Clonoulty-Rossmore: J. Hammersley for S. Ferncombe (54); K. Quirke for S. O’Connor (60+5).

Referee: C. Doyle (Silvermines).

