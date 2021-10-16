Newmarket-on-Fergus march onto Clare SHC semis with victory over Wolfe Tones

Clare SHC quarter-finals

Newmarket-on-Fergus 1-15 Wolfe Tones na Sionna 0-15

A goal by Mike McInerney for Newmarket, three minutes into the second half, proved decisive against neighbours Wolfe Tones in the first quarter-final played at Cusack Park on Saturday.

The Blues trailed by six points at the break but this goal brought them thundering back into the game and provided the momentum to kick on and reach the last four.

Both sides enjoyed periods of dominance throughout but in the end, it was Newmarket that exhibited a greater hunger to get themselves over the line.

They led by the odd point in seven at the first water break but Wolfe Tones upped the ante in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents by nine points to two to lead by 0-12 to 0-6 at half-time.

Captain Aaron Cunningham was inspirational in that period scoring three critical points and providing clear leadership. Earlier in the half, Tones goalkeeper Pa Freeman had to pull off a fine save to deny an advancing Stephen Kelly who was through on goal.

After the interval, the Shannon side missed the opening opportunity of a score before Eoin Guilfoyle fired over at the other end to reduce the deficit. Moments later, Nemarket corner-forward Eoin Hayes found McInerney and the big full-forward rattled Freeman’s net.

There was now just two between them.

Aron Shanagher then had a big score for Wolfe Tones that was matched by a Colin Ryan free for their opponents. Ryan's free-taking proved vital on the day and though he missed a few in the opening half-hour, he nailed nine over the hour plus one from play.

At the end of the third quarter, Wolfe Tones held a one-point lead (0-14 to 1-10) but it was that man Ryan that overturned the lead after the last water break. He equalised from a 65 and shot them into the lead with a point from play after some good work by captain John Feehily.

Ryan added two more to one by Tones’ Shanagher in the final quarter of the game. Over the hour Newmarket merited this victory with centre-back Enda Barrett playing a vital role in defence.