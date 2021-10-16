Aileen Sheehan inspires Inniscarra past St Finbarr's and into sixth consecutive final

Cork Senior Camogie semi-final

Inniscarra 1-11 St Finbarr’s 1-6

A superb display from Aileen Sheehan at Castle Road inspired Inniscarra to a sixth successive SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship final.

Sheehan scored 1-4 and with magnificent performances throughout the field to go with it, the mid-Cork side will endeavour to regain the title they last held in 2018.

Under new management this year of Stephen McCormack, Rickey Leisk, Enda Dineen, and Tim Griffin, they turned the tables on St Finbarr’s who won comfortably when the sides met in the opening round. This time, there was no disputing the better team.

St Finbarr’s, whose last title was in 2006, will have regrets, namely their wide tally of 12 to 7, and especially their inaccuracy from scoreable frees.

Wind-assisted Inniscarra laid the foundation for this win in the first half. Sheehan found the net a mere two minutes into the action. It set the tone as they dominated the first quarter and would not be led.

By the first water break, they were 1-3 to 0-2 up, thanks mainly to the threat of Joanne Casey too, while their full-back line of Áine O’Regan, Ciara Ring, and Caitlin Looney were immense. As well, goalkeeper Caoimhe Buckley kept out a shot at goal from Sorcha McCartan.

They remained in a commanding position at the change of ends. Sheehan’s magnificent third point on the stroke of half-time put them 1-6 to 0-3 ahead - Gemma O’Connor (2 frees) and McCartan the scores for the Barrs.

St Finbarr’s restarted with Aisling Egan switching to mark Sheehan, but Inniscarra dictated the opening minutes. Claudia Keane pointed from play and Casey landed a free to stretch the lead to eight points.

A 37th-minute goal from Keeva McCarthy swung the balance of power the Barrs’ way and it injected more energy into their play. Approaching the second water break, McCartan and Orlaith Cahalane points narrowed the gap to four, 1-9 to 1-5.

However, Keane split the posts for her second point with the fourth quarter left to play.

Scores dried up. Crucially though, Inniscarra remained in control. They fought tooth and nail all over the pitch, and another Sheehan point increased their advantage to six points.

St Finbarr’s free-taking left them down as they went hunting for goals, but Inniscarra mopped up everything they threw at them.

An O’Connor free was the final score.

Inniscarra played with such defiance in every area of the field, they now have another final to look forward to next weekend against Seandún or Sarsfields who meet later today at Castle Road.

Scorers for Inniscarra: A Sheehan (1-4), J Casey (0-5 frees), C Keane (0-2).

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: K McCarthy (1-0), G O’Connor ( 0-3 frees), S McCartan (0-2), O Cahalane (0-1).

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; Á O’Regan, C Ring, C Looney; C Keane, E Looney, A Kavanagh (Capt); R O’Mahony, K O’Mahony; A McCarthy, R Quigley, A Sheehan; G O’Loughlin, J Casey, M Lyons.

Subs: J Burke for G O’Loughlin (half-time), L Desmond for R O’Mahony (59), N Dilworth for A McCarthy (61).

ST FINBARR’S: C Hurley; S Punch, A Egan, G Cahalane; L O’Connell, A O’Neill, C Golden; M Cahalane, A Shannon; G O’Connor (Capt), E Olden, S McCartan; O Cahalane, K McCarthy, E Wigginton Barrett.

Subs: E Hurley for E Wigginton Barrett (43), N Olden for A Shannon (53).

Referee: C McAllister (Aghada).