Kevin O’Donovan on Gaelic football: ‘Why not put your best product into your main shop window?’

Kevin O’Donovan has been here before.

The Cork CEO went so far as sowing the seed for clubs playing championship games without their inter-county elite for lesser points in a bid to stimulate the championships in his own county.

By the by, it accumulated almost 25% support when it went to delegates in 2019, but the new model ultimately conceived — group structure, next-to-no dead rubbers — unquestionably breathed new life into what Leesiders like to call their ‘The Little All-Ireland’.

As a member of the GAA’s calendar review committee, O’Donovan is again strapped in and striving for meaningful change to the All-Ireland football championship. By nature an outside-the-box thinker, he argues with some conviction that the league as Championship format can “change the course of history in terms of the betterment of Gaelic football”.

A game, he adds, that’s been drifting for a decade.

“When you have the players calling for change, and not for any benefit to themselves other than they want to be playing competitive football in the summer months, then it’s time to act accordingly.

“I’ve yet to hear any players speaking against this Proposal B. Compare football now to how hurling has successfully introduced tiers and been innovative with formats,” he suggests.

There is universal support for the National League format as it sits, it’s a fantastic competition. Why not put your best product into your main shop window, which is the summer months?”

O’Donovan is aware of the perception this proposal could do with better parenting and points out that his unequivocal support is personal and not on behalf of Cork, which deliberates on the issue next Tuesday.

So what of the concerns, spurious or not, raised in recent days. The finances. The provinces. The ‘sixth team in Division 1’ factor. Positive change is incremental. Layers can be added, he says.

“In terms of linking the provincial and summer championships, that can be looked at in the immediate future in terms of seedings, extra home games. When you are bringing a new motion like this, there are only so many legs you can add to it first time out. People have got to embrace the spirit of it. Gaelic football needs this shot in the arm and, of course, we will look at all those tweaks in time.

“After, say, three years, you can see how the Division 3 winners are getting on in that preliminary quarter-final and whether the gap is still there. Then you can have a look at tiered championships. We can look at that in the future, but if we don’t take the first step towards change, we are left with the status quo and no alternative on the table despite a clear consensus this current championship structure has served its time.

“This debate is about doing right by the game of Gaelic football — for players, for management, and very importantly for supporters. And the best way for those groups to enhance their enjoyment is to strongly support Proposal B. To have regular, meaningful, competitive games for players from all 32 counties throughout the summer.

“We need a structure that gives everybody a route to the top, but an equitable route to the top. Brutal mismatches in the provinces, and players leaving for the summer when there’s no prospect of success once the National League is over — is that what we want? Of course, there’s the finances and the fact we need games in provincial grounds and county towns but, crucial as that is, it is secondary to the wellbeing of the game itself. This will only do good things for football.”

He says the anomaly of the sixth placed side in Division 1 going out of the Championship ‘was deliberated at length by the committee’.

“We have got to look at fairness for 32 counties in this model. You might argue Team Six is better than Team 25 (Division 4 winners), but Team 25 has worked at their level, possibly won seven from seven.

And there was a consensus in all our research that each team must still have a chance to win Sam Maguire. The alternative is to pull up the rope and have the Super League and forget the rest for the blue riband of Gaelic football.

“We have to allow football counties with bigger challenges, fighting for their lives to keep players and keep participation up, a chance. The alternative would be to pull up the drawbridge on those counties. Those 16 counties in Divisions 3 and 4 are fighting off for two spots at the big table — that was a trade-off worth making.

“The alternative was another team, the sixth placed in Division 1, which has probably lost at least three of its games, getting into the knockout phase. They’ve had their seven Championship games! In reality, the alternative to this proposal is a Super League which seals off the Championship for the elite and puts the lower two divisions into a separate Tommy Murphy/Tailteann Cup scenario. We all know how that would end.”

What hasn’t been properly showcased is the double jeopardy of the Tailteann Cup in the Proposal B scenario.

“At the end of the seven-game league championship rounds, it’s two up, two down across the divisions. So the top two in Divisions 3 and 4 are promoted, and bottom two in 3 are relegated. We are reducing dead rubbers significantly. I accept that fear (of dead rubbers) but it is largely unfounded. If you have teams going out of the league at both ends, top and bottom, you will finish with very few meaningless games.

“But winning the Tailteann Cup can save a Division 3 team from relegation or get them up a division instead of another county that might finish second in that division. The Tailteann Cup has got to have meaning for the summer months to stop those guys getting on the planes to America.”

Explain that? “The winners of the Tailteann Cup, even if they had a bad league, can save their status and avoid relegation. That works for promotion too — winning the competition trumps coming second in the league. It keeps everyone honest and active for the summer and again looking to ensure every game has a consequence and there are as few dead rubbers as possible.

“It’s a trump card that can win you promotion or save you from relegation. The third from bottom team in the same division would be relegated instead. Why are we doing this? To give the Tailteann Cup value. There has to be an initial trade-off here in tweaking and making sure every game has consequence and the Tailteann Cup has real meaning, value and consequence. It needs that consequence, otherwise the Division 3 and 4 counties will lose faith again.”

O’Donovan anticipates a significant ramp up in debate over the coming days. The mandarins have had their say. Now it’s the turn of the GAA’s proletariat as county boards prepare to adopt formal positions on the future of the football championship.

The Ulster stance, as articulated by its CEO in recent days, is hardly a surprise given the vibrancy of its provincial football championship as is.

“The provincial championships are here to stay with this model,” O’Donovan says, countering the idea that Ulster is the only province with a football championship to be proud of.

“If anything, they are forming a new identity under the model where they will have more games for every county. In Munster we have a round-robin format under this proposal, Kerry will be coming to town, same with Cork.

But that famed Munster final day in Killarney is now replaced by seven summer days, with three or four of them in Killarney where Dublin, Tyrone, and, hopefully, Cork, are coming to town. Let’s not claim those days are gone.

“Also, games in February or March have had no effect on the National League down the years, which is the best competition we have. Has that window done the league any harm? Plus there’s the added benefit now of those Ulster or Munster derbies in the summer if the teams have earned the right to play each other. There has to be some trade off along the way but don’t say that the Ulster Championship won’t be dog-eat-dog in the spring with each county going out to win it, because it will. People need to look at this as a 32-county motion. If you look at it through narrow lenses, you might not see the benefit there.

“On the revenue, there is an appetite there to go to extra games if they are meaningful and if they are competitive. In terms of the history and the fabric of the provincials, I don’t put one over the other. All provinces have had brutal mismatches from time to time, including Ulster. We have pride in the Munster Championship too, by the way. And a new round-robin means there won’t be counties praying they are the other side of the draw to Kerry.

“In every competition in every sport, there are mismatches. They are unavoidable. But perhaps the odd mismatch in the springtime can be handled a bit better by all concerned than in the summer. Teams can still recover their dignity against sides of their own level in the summer.”

He saw with the Cork revamp the fear of change, and of the unknown. Perhaps for the reasons of a Covid pause, a change of GAA presidency and the fact the Calendar Review group is no longer an active committee, there seems to be “a gap” in relation to who is sponsoring this drive for change.

“I am speaking on what I think is best for football as a member of the Calendar review committee. Support is building the more people drill down. Covid delayed this motion and there seems to be a bit of catch-up going on. But this motion will change the course of history in terms of bettering Gaelic football. Those with quibbles must examine it from a perspective of something tangible for all counties in the peak window for the championship.”