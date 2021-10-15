Kevin O’Donovan on Gaelic football: ‘Why not put your best product into your main shop window?’

“The alternative was another team, the sixth placed in Division 1, which has probably lost at least three of its games, getting into the knockout phase. They’ve had their seven Championship games! In reality, the alternative to this proposal is a Super League which seals off the Championship for the elite and puts the lower two divisions into a separate Tommy Murphy/Tailteann Cup scenario. We all know how that would end.”
“It’s a trump card that can win you promotion or save you from relegation. The third from bottom team in the same division would be relegated instead. Why are we doing this? To give the Tailteann Cup value. There has to be an initial trade-off here in tweaking and making sure every game has consequence and the Tailteann Cup has real meaning, value and consequence. It needs that consequence, otherwise the Division 3 and 4 counties will lose faith again.”
“The provincial championships are here to stay with this model,” O’Donovan says, countering the idea that Ulster is the only province with a football championship to be proud of.
“If anything, they are forming a new identity under the model where they will have more games for every county. In Munster we have a round-robin format under this proposal, Kerry will be coming to town, same with Cork.
“Also, games in February or March have had no effect on the National League down the years, which is the best competition we have. Has that window done the league any harm? Plus there’s the added benefit now of those Ulster or Munster derbies in the summer if the teams have earned the right to play each other. There has to be some trade off along the way but don’t say that the Ulster Championship won’t be dog-eat-dog in the spring with each county going out to win it, because it will. People need to look at this as a 32-county motion. If you look at it through narrow lenses, you might not see the benefit there.
“On the revenue, there is an appetite there to go to extra games if they are meaningful and if they are competitive. In terms of the history and the fabric of the provincials, I don’t put one over the other. All provinces have had brutal mismatches from time to time, including Ulster. We have pride in the Munster Championship too, by the way. And a new round-robin means there won’t be counties praying they are the other side of the draw to Kerry.
“In every competition in every sport, there are mismatches. They are unavoidable. But perhaps the odd mismatch in the springtime can be handled a bit better by all concerned than in the summer. Teams can still recover their dignity against sides of their own level in the summer.”
He saw with the Cork revamp the fear of change, and of the unknown. Perhaps for the reasons of a Covid pause, a change of GAA presidency and the fact the Calendar Review group is no longer an active committee, there seems to be “a gap” in relation to who is sponsoring this drive for change.
“I am speaking on what I think is best for football as a member of the Calendar review committee. Support is building the more people drill down. Covid delayed this motion and there seems to be a bit of catch-up going on. But this motion will change the course of history in terms of bettering Gaelic football. Those with quibbles must examine it from a perspective of something tangible for all counties in the peak window for the championship.”