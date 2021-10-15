DPP advise no prosecution for West Cork GAA training breach

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
John Fogarty

No prosecution should arise from the West Cork GAA club training breach last March, the Director of Public Prosections have recommended.

An Garda Síochána had confirmed in April they were “investigating all the circumstances” after a club had been reported for breaking Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions.

However, following a query by the Irish Examiner, the Garda Press Office replied: “An Garda Síochána has completed an investigation and advises of the Director of Public Prosecutions were sought who advised no prosecution.”

On foot of the Garda’s investigation, Cork GAA set up a sub-committee “to seek observations from a unit of the association in the county in relation to alleged Covid-19 training breaches,” Cork chairman Marc Sheehan had explained. “We will be dealing with this matter in due course.”

The Cork GAA executive had also stated: “Public health guidance on training is very clear. Any club found to have been in breach of that guidance will face consequences as a result.”

In January, then Cork senior football manager Ronan McCarthy was handed a 12-week suspension by the GAA for a training session organised on Youghal beach. Despite contesting his penalty all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority, the sanction was upheld.

Gardaí also made enquiries about a training session a number of Dublin players attended in Innisfails GAA club at the end of last March. They were interviewed but no fines were issued, although manager Dessie Farrell was handed a three-month suspension by the GAA.

Former Down manager Paddy Tally, set to join Jack O’Connor’s Kerry set-up, was similarly punished for Down’s training gathering in Newry in January.

#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football
