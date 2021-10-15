GPA's Ronan Sheehan: It's wrong to link football proposals to Oliver Cromwell

Ronan Sheehan, the Gaelic Player Association’s (GPA) representative on the calendar review taskforce, has condemned recent comments made about the group by Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy.

In an interview with the Irish Examinerlast Saturday week, McAvoy said the taskforce’s “league as championship” proposal “is probably the worst motion I ever saw on a Congress Clár”.

Sheehan’s fellow Down man McAvoy also criticised their four eight-team provincial conferences format, which proposes a team from Ulster switch to Connacht. “It also smacks of Oliver Cromwell and ‘to hell or to Connacht’ and that’s nothing against Connacht,” he said.

Down senior hurling manager Sheehan angrily countered the remarks. “On a personal level, I was very disappointed and actually insulted by Brian McAvoy’s comments, and I think as an association the GAA should have rebutted his very insulting commentary that he made about members of the taskforce.

“To turn round and say it was the worst motion that he ever saw on the clár, let’s just think about who was on the fixtures committee. You had the current president Larry, the past president John Horan, John Prenty who is the Connacht secretary, you had John Costello; and everybody kind of recognises Dublin are probably the best-run county board in Ireland.

“You had Feargal McGill, the CPA, the GPA, people like Seamus Woods who has given his whole life in the promotion of the GAA. And for Brian to come out and say that, was for me highly insulting.

“I also take real umbrage to him referring to the work of that taskforce in the context as Oliver Cromwell, a man who kind of committed genocide on this island. To turn around and say that there was anything linking the GAA proposal to a man like Oliver Cromwell was just shocking.”

Sheehan says it will be “an indictment of our Association” if the players and managers’ voices aren’t heeded and Proposal B fails to receive the required 60% support at tomorrow week’s Special Congress.

“The players are totally behind this — 80% plus. The managers have come out very publicly in favour of it so the people who are required to facilitate the games are looking for change.

“The public are crying out for change. If the public weren’t crying out for change, why wouldn’t Gaelic football be generating twice as much money for the GAA in terms of gate receipts as hurling?

“At this time, the Leinster and Munster hurling championships are the two cash cows for the GAA. Yet probably only 10 counties in Ireland would see hurling as being their primary game. So our football championship is not working for anybody and yet we have an opportunity to change it.

“Because we get cold feet or we’re afraid of trying something different or because of the vested interests of the provincial councils we’re going to be afraid of change and I think that’s wrong. I say that as somebody who has spent all his life involved in GAA promotion, both hurling and football. We need this change if we’re going to help our game to thrive and get back to its rightful place.”

Sheehan revealed Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan, a fellow member of the taskforce, is a strong advocate of the All-Ireland SFC League (Proposal B).

“I don’t want to put words in Kevin’s mouth — Kevin can speak for himself. On that committee and even in the correspondence of that committee that we’ve had very recently, without breaking confidence, Kevin, Conor (O’Donoghue) and myself would be very much of the view that Proposal B has an awful lot of merit in it and we should have the strength of our conviction in publicly backing it.

“I accept that some of the members of the committee maybe feel that we should be more neutral in it. While I would like the likes of Tom Ryan to come out publicly, I also appreciate why they couldn’t do that. Certainly, Kevin has been forthright in his belief that we should be more public.”

He dismissed reports other members were backing away from the report’s proposed formats.