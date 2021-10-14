Meath GAA chair John Kavanagh vows county united behind Andy McEntee

Meath chairman John Kavanagh has said he’s personally delighted that Andy McEntee will continue as senior football manager for a sixth season.

An executive committee recommendation to sack McEntee prompted Tuesday night’s full county board vote on the issue, though clubs favoured retaining the Nobber man.

The proposal to remove McEntee from his role received just 27 yes votes, compared to 46 against.

Kavanagh implored delegates at the meeting to move on as a ‘united county’ and has now added his personal endorsement of McEntee.

“I don’t think people realise the amount of work he puts in for the county, and the backroom team, and the players as well,” said Kavanagh. “Andy McEntee is at it 24/7 and I wouldn’t have fancied trying to find a new manager that would have had the same commitment and the same energy as Andy has for Meath, not just this year but for many years, including when he was in charge of the minors.

“From a personal point of view, I’m also delighted that he’s getting his third year.”

McEntee was initially appointed in August of 2016 and was handed a fresh three-year deal after guiding Meath to both Allianz League promotion and the Super 8s in 2019.

That agreement included a review after two seasons which was undertaken by a three-man committee and presented last Wednesday.

The contents of the review weren’t revealed at Tuesday’s county board meeting though it was taken into account when the executive committee subsequently recommended his removal, voting eight to seven to oust him.

Asked if there’ll be distrust now between McEntee and board officials going forward into 2022, Kavanagh shook his head.

“If you know Andy, you’ll know that Andy is all about Meath football,” continued Kavanagh. “He will get the support of the Meath management (committee) and whatever he wants, he will get. I made that clear at the county board meeting, that no matter what happens we’re all rowing in behind him. People are entitled to their opinions and time will tell whether we’re right or wrong but I’m very positive.

“The structures that we’ve put in place at underage level over the last number of years are beginning to come to fruition.

“We’re after winning three of the last four Leinster U-17s, and the All-Ireland this year. We have a plan in place. Andy would have been part of that.

“I think it’s very important that he’s there again next year and that we continue on the upward trend that we have there at the minute.”

A cheer, followed by a round of applause, followed confirmation of McEntee’s survival at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

“I think it was relief in fairness,” said Kavanagh of the mood in the room. “The clubs had their say, at the end of the day the clubs spoke.”

On the hurling front, Kavanagh described it as a significant ‘coup’ to have secured the services of highly rated coach Seoirse Bulfin.

Linked with the Kerry job recently, Bulfin has been a close ally of Davy Fitzgerald for over a decade and was involved in successful backroom teams in Clare and Wexford.

He will link up with Meath manager Nick Weir who will also be assisted by selectors David Reilly and Kilmessan great Steven Clynch.

“It’s a big coup for us,” said Kavanagh. “Meath is probably looked on as being more or less a football county. But we have 22 hurling teams in the county and it’s important that we take the next step there and that we invest in our hurling.

“Seoirse is a big character, a big name who has all the credentials to put behind his name. I met him last week and he’s very enthusiastic and a likeable character. It’s a great boost for us to have him.”