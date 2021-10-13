Peter Keane's brother Ray gets the call as Ricken changes up backroom 

Keane spent three seasons managing the St Finbarr’s senior footballers
Ray Keane managing St Finbarr's in 2018 

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 17:35
Eoghan Cormican

Ray Keane, the younger brother of recently departed Kerry football manager Peter Keane, is part of a backroom team much changed from Keith Ricken’s time as Cork U20 manager.

While former Cork footballer Micheál Ó Cróinín and performance coach Barry Corkery — both of whom were on the sideline with Ricken during his U20 tenure — will continue to serve in his backroom team, absent from the press release outlining the new senior manager’s backroom staff were 2010 All-Ireland winner Colm O’Neill and Maurice Moore of Carbery Rangers.

O’Neill and Moore served as selectors for the entirety of Ricken’s three years as Cork U20 manager, but will not be alongside him in 2022.

New addition Keane, who has been based in Cork for a considerable number of years now, recently spent three seasons managing the St Finbarr’s senior footballers, during which time he led the club to their first Cork SFC title in 33 years in 2018.

Prior to getting involved with the Barrs, Keane was a Sigerson Cup selector for his alma mater, Cork Institute of Technology, where Ricken works full-time as a GAA development officer.

Another new addition to Ricken’s backroom team who was not part of his U20 set-up is former Cork footballer James Loughrey. This will be Loughrey’s first foray into inter-county management, having only stepped away from the Cork panel as a player in May. The 35-year-old spent the summer just gone travelling up to Antrim to line out for his home club, St Brigid’s.

The Cork senior football management team is completed by Des Cullinane of St Nick’s, who is a former member of the Cork County Board executive. The identity of who will coach the Cork footballers next year is to be announced in "the near future".

Family Notices