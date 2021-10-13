Peter Keane's brother Ray gets the call as Ricken changes up backroom 

Ray Keane, the younger brother of recently departed Kerry football manager Peter Keane, is part of a backroom team much changed from Keith Ricken’s time as Cork U20 manager.

While former Cork footballer Micheál Ó Cróinín and performance coach Barry Corkery — both of whom were on the sideline with Ricken during his U20 tenure — will continue to serve in his backroom team, absent from the press release outlining the new senior manager’s backroom staff were 2010 All-Ireland winner Colm O’Neill and Maurice Moore of Carbery Rangers.