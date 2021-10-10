Draw enough for Ballyhea to stave off relegation threat

Cork SAHC: Ballyhea 0-24 Ballymartle 2-18

Seldom will a draw be celebrated so much in Ballyhea, but the vital point at Banteer is enough to keep them safe from the threat of relegation and assured of their place in the Cork senior A hurling ranks in 2022.

Opponents Ballymartle salvaged a late injury-time goal from a Darren McCarthy free yet, for the second consecutive season, they failed to progress beyond the group phase as Mallow and Bride Rovers advance to the quarter-finals.

Fortunes fluctuated over the hour but, given their hunger, Ballyhea deservedly retained their status, helped by a 0-15 contribution from full-forward Pa O’Callaghan.

Manager John Mortell said: “We put in a savage performance. We waited all season for it to happen; thankfully, it arrived. Our backs were on the line, but we obtained the result to stay in the grade... Given the club success for U13/17 in Rebel Óg over the weekend, there was a feelgood factor coming into the game.”

Ballyhea dominated the early stages, with defenders Tom and Tiernan Hanley prominent, along with Jamie Copps and Maurice O’Sullivan. Upfront John Morrissey and O’Callaghan displayed terrific ball-winning ability and scoring power.

Ballymartle had the game’s opening goal in the 25th minute, with substitute Keith Fitzpatrick’s finish leaving them two adrift (0-14 to 1-9) at the interval.

Ballyhea took up the running on the restart, with Jack and John Morrissey along with O’Callaghan displaying radar-like accuracy.

Ballymartle’s play improved on the introduction of Seamus Corry as they popped over points to remain in the hunt.

Still Ballyhea remained in the driving seat, with Caileann Cox and John Morrissey on target. As Ballyhea availed of two O’Callaghan points, a win looked firmly on the cards. Still, Ballymartle attempted to rescue the situation and their efforts were rewarded by McCarthy’s goal. The equaliser wasn’t enough for them to advance, but it was just enough for Ballyhea to breathe a sigh of relief.

Scorers for Ballymartle: D McCarthy 1-9 (1-6 f), K Fitzpatrick (1-1), K McCarthy 0-2, B Corry, L O’Callaghan, J Dwyer, S O’Mahony(f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballyhea: P O’Callaghan 0-15 (0-7 f), John Morrissey (0-5), E O’Leary (0-2), Jack Morrissey, C Cox 0-1 each.

BALLYMARTLE: P Allen; TJ Murphy, E Healy, C Coleman; L Corry, K Fitzpatrick, C Allen; S O’Mahony, S Dorney; E O’Leary, B Corry, S Cummins; D McCarthy, J Dwyer, L O’Callaghan.

Subs: S Corry for T J Murphy (ht), D Desmond for S Cummins (40), K McCarthy for L O’Callaghan (46), P Dorney for L Corry (50 inj).

BALLYHEA: M Browne; M Crowley, M Morrissey, A Barrett; C Cox, Tom Hanley, Tiernan Hanley; D Copps, J Copps; M O’Sullivan, John Morrissey, G Morrissey; Jack Morrissey, P O’Callaghan, E O’Leary.

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer).