Kerry IFC: Stefan Okunbor returns to club action with Na Gaeil

Former Kerry minor and U20 star, Stefan Okunbor, made a winning return to Gaelic football as he played for Na Gaeil in yesterday’s Kerry IFC quarter-final win over Ballydonoghue.

It was his first game for the Tralee club since returning home from a three-year stint with Australian Rules side Geelong Cats. An Achilles injury and limited game time due to the Covid shutdown stunted his development and now Okunbor is back in the Kingdom and his return will certainly be a welcome boost to incoming Kerry manager Jack O’Connor.

He played around the middle third and looked good until having to retire in the 19th minute with a slight knock.

County star Diarmuid O’Connor was the start of the show and his five points helped the favourites to a 1-9 to 1-4 win.

Their semi-final opponents Castleisland Desmonds were involved in the game of the weekend when they just edged out favourites An Ghaeltacht, 4-11 to 3-13 in a classic.

The sides were level at the water break (1-2 to 0-5) with Luka Brosnan scoring the Desmonds’ goal after running from his own half. Tomas Lynch scored a second goal for Desmonds soon after the water break and An Ghaeltacht looked in serious trouble. But goals from Eanna Ó Chonchúir and Óigí Ó Sé saw An Ghaeltacht lead 2-7 to 2-6 at the break.

Tomás Ó Sé’s goal swung the momentum the way of the West Kerry men but then up popped Brosnan for his second goal to bring Desmonds within a point (3-9 to 3-8) at the second water break.

Then Desmonds made their move with Adam O’Donoghue scoring their fourth goal. Eanna Ó Chonchúir still kept his side in the hunt before Steven Bartlett nailed a crucial ’45 to clinch the win.

Beaufort produced the shock of the day with a 2-21 to 0-10 drubbing of a Kilcummin side who were without Kevin McCarthy. Liam Carey scored 1-8, Ciaran Dennehy scored 1-4 and Jack O’Connor added another six. They will now meet Rathmore who eventually came good with a 1-18 to 1-11 win over neighbours Glenflesk.

Mark Reen got an early goal for the the title favourites Kerry players Paul Murphy (0-3), Shane Ryan, and Aidan O’Mahony were all on the score sheet while Kerry U20 player Dan Murphy caught the eye.