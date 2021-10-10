Declan Dalton nets twice in a minute as Fr O’Neill’s cruise past Cloyne

Dalton rattled the Cloyne net on the fifth minute when he blasted through the Cloyne defence and left Dónal Óg Cusack motionless as the ball flew in
Declan Dalton nets twice in a minute as Fr O’Neill’s cruise past Cloyne

Declan Dalton. File photo: Denis Minihane

Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 18:41
Derek Kiely

Cork SAHC: Fr O’Neill’s 2-23 Cloyne 2-10 

Two Declan Dalton goals within a minute summed up the difference in quality between these sides at Castlemartyr in this Co-Op Superstores SAHC Group C match where Fr O’Neill’s cruised to victory.

It was one-way traffic from the throw-in with two points in the opening minute, one from Kevin O’Sullivan from distance and another close in from Billy Dunne to set the trend for the 59 minutes to come.

Dalton added another point from play before Brian O’Shea pointed from a placed ball in reply for Cloyne a minute later.

Then Dalton rattled the Cloyne net on the fifth minute when he blasted through the Cloyne defence and left Dónal Óg Cusack motionless as the ball flew in.

O’Neill’s were awarded a free seconds later 20 metres out from the Cloyne goal and as the Cloyne defence were sorting themselves out to defend the free before they could react Dalton caught them all napping and shot the ball into the net for the seven-point lead.

The men from Aghavine piled on more pressure with a Dalton free, two further scores from play from Dunne, and a fine score from the corner by Paudie McMahon.

Cloyne in response had another free from O’Shea and before the water break a penalty from O’Shea to put 10 points between the sides.

The gulf in class was apparent throughout the remainder of the first half with Dalton pointing two further frees and another two fine long-range points from O’Sullivan well as a good score from Thomas Mellerick after some magical stick work in amongst the Cloyne defence.

Cloyne had just one score in reply with a Paudie O’Sullivan free, leaving O’Neill’s in complete control at half-time and a Cloyne side reduced to a first half with no score from play.

The second half was always going to be a dead rubber with the sides going through the motions.

Dalton, Dunne, and McMahon continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over, whereas Cloyne did have a further four Paudie O’Sullivan frees and a late goal from Brian Minihan which put some respectability on the scoreboard.

O’Neill’s were in control of this game from start to finish and won with a 13-point gap while motoring in second gear throughout the second half. One feels that if needed O’Neill’s have plenty more in the tank after making easy progress into the knockout stages in search of county glory.

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton 2-7 (4f), B Dunne 0-5, P McMahon and K O’Sullivan 0-4 each, J Hankard, T Mellerick and John Millerick 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cloyne: B O’Shea 1-2, P O’Sullivan 0-5f, B Minihane 1-0, M Cahill, C Mullins and K Dennehy 0-1 each.

Fr O’Neill’s: C Sloane; M Millerick, S O’Connor, E Motherway; j Millerick, M O’Keefe, T Millerick (Cpt); R Cullinane, John Millerick; K O’Sullivan, P McMahon, J Hankard; C Broderick, D Dalton, B Dunne.

Subs: M Motherway J Hankard (51) C Hegarty for S O’Connor (54). 

Cloyne: D Óg Cusack; S Beausang, B Fleming, D Byrne; E Motherway, J Hallihan, B O’Shea; M Cahill, B Minihane; B Walsh, P O’Sullivan, D Jermyn (Cpt); C Mullins, K Dennehy, C Cahill.

Subs: A Walsh for B O’Shea (25).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).

More in this section

Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Wicklow GAA to investigate violent scenes at end of U15 football match
Conor McHugh reacts to missed opportunity 10/10/2021 Dublin SFC: Na Fianna and Kilmacud Crokes advance to quarter-finals
How Cork Premier Senior hurling championship is shaping up How Cork Premier Senior hurling championship is shaping up
#Cork GAA#Hurling
Declan Dalton nets twice in a minute as Fr O’Neill’s cruise past Cloyne

Sharp Patrickswell dethrone Limerick SHC holders Na Piarsaigh

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 10

Sarsfields
v
Midleton

PSHC R3

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices