Declan Dalton nets twice in a minute as Fr O’Neill’s cruise past Cloyne

Cork SAHC: Fr O’Neill’s 2-23 Cloyne 2-10

Two Declan Dalton goals within a minute summed up the difference in quality between these sides at Castlemartyr in this Co-Op Superstores SAHC Group C match where Fr O’Neill’s cruised to victory.

It was one-way traffic from the throw-in with two points in the opening minute, one from Kevin O’Sullivan from distance and another close in from Billy Dunne to set the trend for the 59 minutes to come.

Dalton added another point from play before Brian O’Shea pointed from a placed ball in reply for Cloyne a minute later.

Then Dalton rattled the Cloyne net on the fifth minute when he blasted through the Cloyne defence and left Dónal Óg Cusack motionless as the ball flew in.

O’Neill’s were awarded a free seconds later 20 metres out from the Cloyne goal and as the Cloyne defence were sorting themselves out to defend the free before they could react Dalton caught them all napping and shot the ball into the net for the seven-point lead.

The men from Aghavine piled on more pressure with a Dalton free, two further scores from play from Dunne, and a fine score from the corner by Paudie McMahon.

Cloyne in response had another free from O’Shea and before the water break a penalty from O’Shea to put 10 points between the sides.

The gulf in class was apparent throughout the remainder of the first half with Dalton pointing two further frees and another two fine long-range points from O’Sullivan well as a good score from Thomas Mellerick after some magical stick work in amongst the Cloyne defence.

Cloyne had just one score in reply with a Paudie O’Sullivan free, leaving O’Neill’s in complete control at half-time and a Cloyne side reduced to a first half with no score from play.

The second half was always going to be a dead rubber with the sides going through the motions.

Dalton, Dunne, and McMahon continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over, whereas Cloyne did have a further four Paudie O’Sullivan frees and a late goal from Brian Minihan which put some respectability on the scoreboard.

O’Neill’s were in control of this game from start to finish and won with a 13-point gap while motoring in second gear throughout the second half. One feels that if needed O’Neill’s have plenty more in the tank after making easy progress into the knockout stages in search of county glory.

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton 2-7 (4f), B Dunne 0-5, P McMahon and K O’Sullivan 0-4 each, J Hankard, T Mellerick and John Millerick 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cloyne: B O’Shea 1-2, P O’Sullivan 0-5f, B Minihane 1-0, M Cahill, C Mullins and K Dennehy 0-1 each.

Fr O’Neill’s: C Sloane; M Millerick, S O’Connor, E Motherway; j Millerick, M O’Keefe, T Millerick (Cpt); R Cullinane, John Millerick; K O’Sullivan, P McMahon, J Hankard; C Broderick, D Dalton, B Dunne.

Subs: M Motherway J Hankard (51) C Hegarty for S O’Connor (54).

Cloyne: D Óg Cusack; S Beausang, B Fleming, D Byrne; E Motherway, J Hallihan, B O’Shea; M Cahill, B Minihane; B Walsh, P O’Sullivan, D Jermyn (Cpt); C Mullins, K Dennehy, C Cahill.

Subs: A Walsh for B O’Shea (25).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).