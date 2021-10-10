Sharp Patrickswell dethrone Limerick SHC holders Na Piarsaigh

Limerick SHC semi-final: Patrickswell 3-21 Na Piarsaigh 1-22

A sharp Patrickswell outfit will face Kilmallock in the Limerick SHC final after dismissing 2020 winners Na Piarsaigh this evening.

Tom O’Brien scored The 'Well’s third goal three minutes into the second half and Na Piarsaigh were left to rue their missed opportunities at the other end, some great work by David Dempsey not being followed on and then Brian Murray doing well to prevent Kevin Downes in the 48th minute.

Patrickswell led 3-16 to 1-16 at the second water break and while back-to-back scores from William O’Donoghue threatened a comeback there was always enough from Jason and Aaron Gillane up front to keep Patrickswell clear.

Last weekend, it was Patrickswell who were slow out of the blocks but they couldn’t be accused of that this time around. They led 0-3 to 0-2 when Kevin O’Brien registered their opening goal in the eighth minute, Aaron Gillane delivering a handpass into him and the late replacement taking care of the rest.

Patrickswell were racking up wides and had nine by the interval but they had so much of the ball they were bound to make it count. Scores from Tom O’Brien and Patrick Kirby pushed them five up by the 10th minute.

They led by four before Kirby added their second goal in the 14th minute, Aaron Gillane finding Kevin O’Brien and his clever pass inside giving Kirby the necessary time and space to find the net.

Na Piarsaigh didn’t look tuned in. Too many of their men were going for the same ball and their puckouts left a lot to be desired. The first of two first-half Diarmaid Byrnes frees widened the gap to nine.

A Keith Dempsey goal in the 19th minute brought Na Piarsaigh right back into the affair, Conor Boylan running purposefully and supplying Dempsey. Patrickswell cancelled it out with three points on the bounce, the first of them an Aaron Gillane effort after a poor Na Piarsaigh restart.

David Dempsey and Thomas Grimes turned it on for the defending champions in a seven-minute spell that saw them hit Patrickswell for four points without reply, the pair each adding a brace before a Jason Gillane sideline cut ensured there were five points between the teams at half-time, 2-11 to 1-9.

Scorers for Patrickswell: A. Gillane (0-7, 4 frees); D. Byrnes (0-4, 3 frees); T. O’Brien (1-3); K. O’Brien, P. Kirby (1-1 each); J. Gillane (1 sideline), C. Lynch (0-2 each); J. Considine (0-1).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: K. Downes (0-7, 6 frees); K. Dempsey (1-0); T. Grimes (0-3); D. Dempsey, R. Lynch (2 frees, 1 65) (0-3 each); W. O’Donoghue (0-2); M. Foley, C. Boylan, W. Henn, A Breen (0-1 each).

PATRICKSWELL: B. Murray; N. Foley, S. O’Brien, J. Flynn; T. Nolan, D. Byrnes (c), J. Considine; C. Carroll, M. Carmody; J. Gillane, C. Lynch, K. O’Brien; P. Kirby, A. Gillane, T. O’Brien.

Subs for Patrickswell: J. Kelleher for C. Carroll (34); C. Fitzgerald for T. Nolan (42); J. Kirby for P. Kirby (58); B. Nolan for D. Byrnes (60+3).

NA PIARSAIGH: K. Ryan; K. Kennedy, C. Houlihan, E. McEvoy; M. Foley, R. Lynch, J. Boylan; W. O’Donoghue (c), T. Grimes; S. Long, K. Downes, C. Boylan; A. Breen, D. Dempsey, K. Dempsey.

Subs for Na Piarsaigh: A. McNamara for S. Long (h-t); W. Henn for K. Dempsey (47).

Referee: M. Sexton (Bruree).