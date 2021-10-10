Slick Sarsfields through to Cork Premier SHC semis as top seeds

Cork Premier SHC: Sarsfields 3-21 Midleton 2-14

Sarsfields issued a statement of intent in Pairc Uí Rinn on Sunday as they dismissed the challenge of old rivals Midleton to secure top place in Group B of the Cork PSHC and, more importantly, a place in the Championship semi-finals as the top seeds.

This was a performance that was close to complete in nature. The Riverstown side dominated proceedings from the tenth minute on as their backs, well marshalled by Craig Leahy, continuously frustrated the Magpies attack, while up front, all six of their forwards scored from play.

Aaron Myers was their top scorer with 0-10, but the display of their talisman, Daniel Kearney, stood out more than any as he plundered five points from play, set up a goal for James Sweeney and generally oozed excellence from wing-forward.

Sars manager, Barry Myers was rich in his praise for Kearney afterwards: “Overall, it was a team performance, but we’re led by Danny Kearney who is one of the best club players that we’ve ever produced. When we weren’t in the game for the first ten or twelve minutes, who was the first man to stand up and lead by example? Danny Kearney.”

The opening exchanges were like a game of chess as both sides tried to neutralise each another.

A game of musical chairs before the throw in saw Tommy O’Connell move from centre to wing back to pick up Daniel Kearney and he started brightly.

Midleton launched their opening gambit, reeling off three points in a row through Conor Lehane (2) and Paul Haughney. Two frees from Aaron Myres brought Sars to within one before a stunning Sam Quirke point saw the Magpies lead by 0-4 to 0-2 after ten minutes.

The biggest difference between the sides in the ten minutes that followed was the aforementioned Kearney. Killian Murphy and Myers both pointed but the former Cork star thundered into the game with two fine scores from play.

Then a raking delivery from Kearney found James Sweeney at the edge of the square and he made enough room to billow the net to give Sars a 1-6 to 0-4 lead. Haughney then traded points with Kearney before Lehane flashed into the game. Firstly, he tore through the heart of the Sars defence before teeing up Luke O’Farrell for a much-needed goal. He followed this with an exquisite score from play to answer a Jack O’Connor point.

Sam Quirke’s second minor then left one between them, but Sars finished the half strongly with three points from Myers to lead by 1-11 to 1-7 at the break.

Midleton showed promise on the resumption with scores from Quirke and Cormac Beausang but these were quickly cancelled out by Myers before Sars began to move through the gears as they outscored Midleton by 2-6 to 0-2 in the period that followed.

UP AND AWAY: William Kearney of Sars tussles for possession with Luke O'Farrell of Midleton. Sars go straight through to the Championship semi-finals as the No 1 ranked qualifier.

Luke Hackett struck for the majors, his second in the fiftieth minute was a wonderful effort as his lobbed finish put an end to the game as a contest. Myers was unerring from play and from frees while Sweeney and Daniel Hogan also split the posts, as did that man Kearney, while Midleton’s only response came from Lehane and O’Farrell to leave it 3-19 to 1-12 with ten to go.

The Magpies kept plugging away and Darren Quirke crashed home a late goal, but they will have a lot of work to do before they take on Erin’s Own in the quarter finals. A sign of Sars strength was Liam Healy coming off the bench to score while, inevitably, Kearney bookended the scoring with his fifth point.

For Myers and Sars, it’s onwards and upwards. “We’re back where Sars belong in the business end of the season, we’ll be in the big arena, the whole club is going well, the club is on a high at the moment, but we’ve got to keep it going.” Scorers:

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myres (0-10, 0-7 frees), L Hackett (2-0), D Kearney (0-5), J Sweeney (1-2), D Hogan, J O’Connor, L Healy (free) and K Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane (0-6, 0-4 frees), L O’Farrell (1-2), S Quirke (0-3), D Quirke (1-0), P Haughney (0-2), C Beausang (0-1).

SARSFIELDS: A Kennedy; C O’Sullivan, C Leahy, W Kearney; E Murphy, C Roche, K Crowley; C Darcy, K Murphy; D Kearney, J Sweeney, L Hackett; D Hogan, J O’Connor, A Myers.

Subs: D Roche for Murphy and L Healy for Hogan (both 50), B Nodwell for A Myers (57), P O’Driscoll for Sweeney (60).

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; E Moloney, L Dineen, S O’Leary Hayes, C Walsh, Séamus O’Farrell, T O’Connell; P Haughney, Seán O’Farrell; C Lehane, S Quirke, P White; L O’Farrell, C Beausang, R O’Regan.

Subs: S Smyth for Séamus O’Farrell (37), S O’Meara for Haughney and D Quirke for O’Regan (both 41), A Mulcahy for Seán O’Farrell (45), C Smyth for Walsh (49).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Éire Óg).