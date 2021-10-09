Courceys ensure the direct route to the last four of Cork Premier IHC

Cork Premier IHC: Courcey Rovers 0-18 Éire Óg 2-8.

A dominant first half from Courcey Rovers saw them claim top spot in Group A of the Co-op Superstores Cork Premier IHC in Cloughduv. The win propels them straight into the semi-finals of the competition as they finished off their group campaign in a professional manner, maintaining their 100% record.

The game seemed destined to be a tighter encounter early on. Full-forwards Kevin Hallissey and Richard Sweetnam had two points each before Olan Crowley and Jerry O’Neill pushed Courceys two clear. Joe Cooper brought Éire Óg to within one but then the Carrigdhoun side took over, reeling off nine points in a row to smother the life out of their opposition.

They were in complete control around the middle and took the right option time and time again. Tadhg O’Sullivan had two points, O’Neill, Olan Crowley and ‘keeper Stephen Nyhan all found the range while Sweetnam was ruthless in his punishment of Éire Óg indiscipline. Hallissey finally broke the pattern in first half injury time but last year’s IHC faced a mountainous challenge as they trailed by 0-13 to 0-4 at the break.

Courceys’ manager Seán Guiheen, was happy with what he saw. “I thought the work rate was savage, they were set up very well, but we won all of the dirty ball. We took great scores and had a sizable lead at half time. I knew Éire Óg would come back, they’re a good team, but we dropped the intensity to leave them back into it.”

Éire Óg profited from direct running after the break as Hallissey, their best performer, knocked over two scores on the resumption. O’Sullivan and Seán Twomey then cancelled them out but when Daniel Goulding scored a poacher’s goal to make it 0-15 to 1-6, they had a sniff of a chance.

They were too reliant on Hallissey, however, and Courceys were able to match them score for score before a late penalty from Hallissey left four between them at the end. It all means that Éire Óg retain their status for 2022 while Guiheen and Courceys are into the last four.

“It’s great to be in the heart of it. We’ve a pile of work to do, and we’ve four weeks to get right but we’ll prepare as best we can and drive on.” Scorers:

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam (0-8, 7 frees), T O’Sullivan (0-3), J O’Neill (0-2), D Coughlan, S Nyhan (free), S Twomey, L Collins and O Crowley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Éire Óg: K Hallissey (1-6, 1-0 pen, 3 frees), D Goulding (1-0), Joe Cooper and L Considine (free) (0-1 each).

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; S McCarthy, B Mulcahy, C Daly; B Collins, F Lordan, D Coughlan; DJ Twomey, M Collins; J O’Neill, T O’Sullivan, O Crowley; S Twomey, R Sweetnam, A O’Donovan.

Subs: L Collins for O’Sullivan (52 mins), R Nyhan for Coughlan (56).

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; John Kelleher, D O’Herlihy, J Mullins; D Dineen, C McGoldrick, B Corcoran; R O’Toole, John Cooper; D Goulding, C O’Callaghan, D McCarthy; Joe Cooper, K Hallissey, Jerome Kelleher.

Subs: M Brady for Corcoran (h/t), L Considine for Jerome Kelleher (37 mins), D Kirwan for O’Toole (53 mins), B Hurley for McCarthy (55mins).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).