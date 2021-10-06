Carrigaline eyeing derby duel with Ballinhassig after Youghal win

Cork's Premier IHC knockout phase is: Courcey Rovers and Castlelyons straight through to semi-finals.Quarter-finals: Kilworth v Valley Rovers and Ballinhassig v Carrigaline
Carrigaline eyeing derby duel with Ballinhassig after Youghal win

Youghal's Peter Kirk, who goaled late on the reduce the gap to a point.

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 22:50
Patrick Mulcahy, Killeagh

Cork Premier IHC: Carrigaline 1-16 Youghal 3-8

Carrigaline have qualified for the knockout stages of Cork's Premier IHC and a local derby against Ballinhassig, after getting over a rallying Youghal in tough conditions Saturday night in Killeagh.

Carrigaline burst out of traps in the opening stages with a quickfire point from Eanna Desmond after 15 seconds. It was quickly followed up by point from David Drake and a Brian Kelleher free. Brett Moloney registered Youghal’s first score of the night in the seventh minute from play.

Eanna Desmond scored a superb point on the right flank quickly followed by Rob O’Shea.

But it was Youghal who broke the deadlock with a bullet from 18-year-old Oisín Hill, who impressed on the night, reducing the gap to two points at the opening water break.

Quick points from Ciaran O’Mahony and Moloney (free) saw the game level in the 20th minute. Pat McBarron and Moloney exchanged points before a second green flag was raised for Youghal. Nigel Roche won a dirty ball in midfield, sending a bullet into the night sky, only to be spilled over the line by Carrig keeper Mark O’Mahony. And, with Kelleher and Hill sharing points in the latter stages, Youghal led by three points at the break.

But Carrigaline turned things around in the early part of the third quarter, scoring 1-4 without reply. A Kelleher free got the ball rolling before some great work by David Drake on the byline keeping the ball in and was pulled on first time by Dave McCarthy into the Youghal net.

Kelleher tacked on a further free along with two Simon O’Brien points.

Moloney got Youghal’s first of the second half in the 43rd minute and with points shared by Kelleher and Moloney, Carrigaline were now in the ascendency by three points at the second water break.

Kelleher got his seventh of the night before Youghal pounced again after a long ball from Kyle Brown ended up at the edge of the square and pulled on first time by Peter Kirk to reduce the margin to the minimum.

A nail-biting finish saw a pair of points from sub Finn O’Connell saw Carrigaline hold out for a place in the quarter-final, while Youghal retained their Premier Intermediate status by a single point.

Scorers for Carrigaline: B Kelleher (0-7, 5f); D McCarthy (1-0); E Desmond, S O’Brien, F O’Connell (1f) (0-2 each); D Drake, R O’Shea, P McBarron (0-1 each).

Scorers for Youghal: B Moloney (0-5, 4f), O Hill (1-2); N Roche, P Kirk (1-0 each); C O’Mahony (0-1).

CARRIGALINE: M O’Mahony; C Vaughan, S Williamson, D Stack; Kieran Kavanagh, Kevin Kavanagh, R McCarthy; R O’Shea, E Desmond; B Kelleher, P McBarron, S O’Brien; D McCarthy, D Drake, D McBarron.

Subs: K Dwane for E Desmond (30’-32’, blood); F O’Connell for B Kelleher, K O’Reilly for D Drake (both 54).

YOUGHAL: H Oliphant; E Cronin, J Ormond, M Farrell; R Walsh, C Geary, J Cooper; N Roche, S O’Riordan; J O’Mahony, C O’Mahony, P Kirk; K Brown, B Moloney, O Hill.

Sub: A Frahill O’Connor for S O’Riordan (47).

Referee: David Copps (Ballyhea)

More in this section

Kilbrittain book IHC semi-final spot with perfect group record Kilbrittain book IHC semi-final spot with perfect group record
Champions Courcey Rovers out as Sars edge titanic quarter-final Champions Courcey Rovers out as Sars edge titanic quarter-final
The unseen consequences of preventing 17-year-olds playing in GAA's adult grades The unseen consequences of preventing 17-year-olds playing in GAA's adult grades
Carrigaline eyeing derby duel with Ballinhassig after Youghal win

Castlemartyr edge Cork IAHC shootout to progress directly to semi-finals

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 10

Sarsfields
v
Midleton

PSHC R3

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices