Jack O'Connor looks to ‘keep heat’ off Kerry players in bid to end All-Ireland drought

Returning Kerry football manager Jack O’Connor has said he is determined to protect his players from the increasing pressure tied to Kerry’s eight-year wait for All-Ireland honours.

O’Connor, who addressed the media yesterday evening in Tralee, said he is more than content to soak up any criticism related to Kerry results or performances next season if it means there is less pressure, expectation, and heat put on his players.

As the gap to the county’s most recent All-Ireland final win stretches into an eighth season, the Dromid native is fully in tune with the ramping up of pressure on Kerry players.

“One of the aims I and the management would have is to try and dampen down the pressure,” O’Connor began.

“We all have our own expectations, but sometimes we put too much pressure on players. They’re amateur players. They have to try and enjoy the game, have to try and enjoy the whole process, and sometimes I think we’re awful demanding here.

“We keep ramping up the pressure, and I think the more we do that the less the chances are that fellas perform, so we’ll be trying to come up with ways of keeping the heat off players.”

The Kerry boss believes he is now much better at dealing with criticism than during his first two stints in the job. “When I first became manager, I was going into a lot of areas that really weren’t that productive from the point of view of helping the team. I’ve a better handle on where to direct my energy to get the best results.

“I’ve even found out in the last few years that you get ferocious gains from man-managing players, from spending time talking to players one-on-one. It’s a tough environment, particularly in Kerry, for players. There’s all kinds of expectation, and they have their own issues. Sometimes, just sitting down with somebody and letting them tell you what their issues are, suddenly you know them better as people.”

Between now and December, O’Connor’s chief priority is to see these players as often as he can in county championship action. “We’ll be on the lookout for players who can improve the squad. Are those players out there? I think there might be a couple out there.”

O’Connor, in his first year as Kerry boss in 2004, handed first-team roles to Paul Galvin and Aidan O’Mahony, but he’s not so sure that type of player still exists in the Kingdom.

“The way the game is gone these days, the middle eight is really critical to the way it’s played. Those players have to be savage athletes, Roy Keane-type players. You have to earmark certain types of players for those roles. Are those players there? I don’t know.”

One player who is available to Jack is the returning Stefan Okunbor, the Na Gaeil clubman recently arriving home after a three-year AFL stint with Geelong. Okunbor was full-back on O’Connor’s 2018 Kerry U20 team, with the latter intrigued to see if the former has retained his ball-handling skills after time away from the game.

“Has Stefan got the athleticism and the raw physique to play at the top level? 100%, but it comes down to ball skills, decision-making, and stuff like that.”

O’Connor added: “You want a good mix of experience, fellas in the mid-20s, and some younger fellas coming through. The experience that [the panel’s older members] have built up over the years and the leadership that they develop, you can’t suddenly just throw that into the waste paper basket and say we’re going to have a clean sweep here. It doesn’t work like that. You have to talk to these people and just see do they have something left to offer.”

Confirming Paddy Tally as coach, O’Connor said they got to know each other during their respective tenures as Down and Kildare manager. “I would have admired Paddy for a while. We are very lucky to have him on board because he is a very intelligent, clever, and organised guy who will bring something to Kerry that we haven’t got.”

When asked his preference as to the two proposals to reform the All-Ireland SFC, O’Connor said the league-based championship “looks like the best option”.

He is pessimistic, however, that either proposal will receive the necessary 60% support at Special Congress later this month.

“I’m not so sure that proposal B is going to get through because in the provinces where the provincial championship is very competitive, they’re going to be slow letting that go because with proposal B the provincial championships would be maybe akin to the pre-season tournaments like the McGrath Cup.”