Cork GAA previews: No margin for error on club hurling’s crunch weekend

SATURDAY

Cork PIHC Group A.

Carrigaline v Youghal, Killeagh (D Copps), 7.30pm.

Carrigaline mined five goals and had 13 points to spare over Youghal when the pair clashed in the final round of group games last year. Carrigaline could again do with a comfortable win to boost their score difference of +3, in the event that Éire Óg overcome Courceys and all three teams finish on four points.

Verdict: Carrigaline.

Courcey Rovers v Éire Óg, Cloughduv (C McAllister), 7.30pm.

Éire Óg, who should surely have benefited from the break last weekend, have to inflict a first defeat of the championship on Courcey Rovers — and by a minimum of three points — to advance to the knockout phase. A draw will suffice for Courceys.

Verdict: Courcey Rovers.

Group B.

Castlelyons v Inniscarra, Riverstown (B Sweeney), 7.30pm.

Another two teams who met in the final round of group games last year, Castlelyons victorious on a 3-18 to 1-21 scoreline. A similar result could again be fatal for Sean O’Donoghue-led Inniscarra, especially if Valley Rovers beat Watergrasshill. A win for Castlelyons would see them progress directly to the semis for the second year running.

Verdict: Castlelyons.

Watergrasshill v Valley Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn (I McCarthy), 7.30pm.

Watergrasshill will need to win by a far bigger margin than the one point they had to spare over Valley Rovers in the group stages last year if they are to jump from fourth to second in Group B by close of business this evening. Valley’s sizable dual contingent should be plenty fresh after the fortnight’s reprieve in championship action.

Verdict: Valley Rovers.

Group C.

Ballincollig v Aghada, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (L O’Riordan), 7.30pm.

David Bowen and Robbie Bourke will look to help Ballincollig bounce back from defeat to Ballinhassig and secure the win they require to try and remain alive in the championship.

Verdict: Ballincollig.

Kilworth v Ballinhassig, Glantane (P O’Driscoll), 7.30pm.

Driven by Conor Desmond and Evan Cullinane, unbeaten Ballinhassig are well placed to secure one of the two semi-final spots for the two top-ranked group winners. If Kilworth are to become the latest team to fall to Ballinhassig in Group C, they need to make sure they don’t do so by such a margin that allows Ballincollig wipe out the 15 points in score difference that currently separates them.

Verdict: Ballinhassig.

Cork IAHC Group A.

Aghabullogue v Dungourney, Páirc Uí Rinn (S Scanlon), 4pm.

Verdict: Aghabullogue.

Sarsfields v Glen Rovers, Blarney (J McEvoy), 4pm.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

Group B.

Blackrock v Douglas, Ballincollig (E Coleman), 4pm.

Verdict: Blackrock.

Mayfield v Castlemartyr, Caherlag (A Hyland), 4pm.

Verdict: Castlemartyr.

Group C.

Cloughduv v Meelin, Kanturk (W Wallis), 4pm.

Verdict: Cloughduv.

Kildorrery v Midleton, Fermoy (J Larkin), 4pm.

Verdict: Kildorrery.

Cork LIHC Group A.

Argideen Rangers v Dripsey, Ballinhassig (J Hennessey), 2pm.

Verdict: Argideen Rangers.

Kilbrittain v Grenagh, Ballinora, (S Murphy), 2pm.

Verdict: Kilbrittain.

Group B.

Russell Rovers v St Finbarr’s, Watergrasshill (C Dineen), 2pm.

Verdict: Russell Rovers.

Tracton v Lisgoold, Páirc Uí Rinn (B Barry-Murphy), 2pm.

Verdict: Lisgoold.

Group C.

Milford v Barryroe, Ovens (L Barry), 2pm.

Verdict: Milford.

St Catherine’s v Ballygarvan, Rathcormac (C Egan), 2pm.

Verdict: St Catherine’s.

SUNDAY

Cork Premier SHC.

Douglas v Bishopstown, Ballygarvan (A O’Connor), 2pm.

A must-win for Bishopstown, but even if they are to end Douglas’ winning start to the county championship, they still require a Newtownshandrum win over Glen Rovers but not by a margin greater than what Bishopstown beat Douglas by. For all that, it is hard to see Robin Murray’s Bishopstown sufficiently restraining in-form Douglas forwards Shane Kingston, Alan Cadogan, Brian Turnbull, and Diarmuid O’Mahoney.

Verdict: Douglas.

Glen Rovers v Newtownshandrum, Mourneabbey (N Wall), 2pm.

Conor Dorris returns from suspension for the Glen, but they will be without corner-back David Dooling who picked up a straight red card during the win over Bishopstown. A draw will suffice for the Glen, whereas Newtownshandrum have to record a win to reach the knockout stages. The men from North Cork will have to do a great deal better than the two points from play they managed when going down to Douglas. Jamie Coughlan’s dead-ball accuracy alone won’t be enough.

Verdict: Glen Rovers.

Group B.

Sarsfields v Midleton, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Kirwan), 2pm.

Given their very healthy score differences (Sars +34, Midleton +25), whoever takes the spoils here should also take the semi-final spot awarded to the top-ranked group winner. Unbeaten Douglas in Group A are currently +19 and so they would need to beat Bishopstown by a sizable margin to usurp either of these two teams for the semi-final berth. Neither Midleton nor Sars have been tested thus far, so this game, irrespective of the outcome, will stand both in good stead entering the knockout phase. Midleton will look to Conor Lehane, Luke O’Farrell, Cormac Beausang, Sam Quirke, and Paul Haughney, while the Sars threat is carried by Aaron Myers, Daniel Hogan, James Sweeney, and All-Star nominee Jack O’Connor.

Verdict: Midleton.

Carrigtwohill v Na Piarsaigh, Cobh (I McCarthy), 2pm.

Whoever loses this fixture will find themselves 60 minutes from the drop. Both defences were taken apart in Rounds 1 and 2 and will need to be so much tighter here. With Carrigtwohill so reliant on Sean Walsh and Liam Gosnell for scores, do Na Piarsaigh, in Craig Hanifin, Evan Sheehan, Kelvin Forde, and Daire Connery, possess a greater spread in the scoring department.

Verdict: Na Piarsaigh.

Group C.

Blackrock v St Finbarr’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C Lyons), 2pm.

The game of the weekend, and with so much at stake too. A draw will do for the Barrs, whereas 2020 champions the Rockies have to win to keep hold of their title. Two-thirds of the Barrs forward unit — Ben Cunningham, Ethan Twomey, Brian Hayes, and Jack Cahalane — are U20 and while they have not been found wanting to date, it’ll be telling to see how the younger members of Ronan Curran’s attack fare against a battle-hardened and experienced Rockies defence. Up the other end, Blackrock will once more lean on Alan Connolly, Tadhg Deasy, Robbie Cotter, and Michael O’Halloran.

Verdict: Blackrock.

Charleville v Erin’s Own, Ballyclough (C McAllister), 2pm.

Charleville’s race is long run when it comes to reaching the knockout stages, but they do need to put points on the board to avoid a relegation play-off. Erin’s Own have been so impressive thus far and know that a draw will take them into the last seven of the championship. Having hit 3-9 across their opening two games, Robbie O’Flynn will again be looked to to lead Erin’s Own from the front. Brian Ramsey, Sam Guilfoyle, and Eoghan Murphy are among Martin Bowen’s supporting cast who have been showing well in recent weeks.

Verdict: Erin’s Own.

Cork SAHC Group A.

Bandon v Blarney, Ballyanley (B Murphy), 4pm.

Winless Bandon are looking down rather than up. As for their opponents, a draw will be sufficient to take them into the quarter-finals. Bandon will have a tough hour attempting to tie down Blarney’s trio of Mark Coleman, Padraig Power, and Shane Barrett.

Verdict: Blarney.

Kanturk v Fermoy, Buttevant (N O’Neill), 4pm.

Fermoy require a win to finish in the top two, whereas a draw will do for current table-toppers Kanturk. Jake Carr and Adam Creed can cause problems for the Kanturk defence, but the Duhallow men, through Brian O’Sullivan, Colin Walsh, Ian Walsh, Aidan Walsh, and Lorcán McLoughlin, would appear to have one too many aces in their pack.

Verdict: Kanturk.

Group B.

Ballyhea v Ballymartle, Banteer (C Lane), 4pm.

Defeat for Ballyhea would likely leave them one hour from a second successive relegation. A win for Ballymartle sends them through to the quarter-finals. Darren McCarthy and Brian Corry are the Ballymartle players who can make that happen.

Verdict: Ballymartle.

Bride Rovers v Mallow,

Kildorrery (D Daly), 4pm.

Unbeaten Bride Rovers, save for a 13-point defeat to Mallow and a Ballymartle victory over Ballyhea in the other group game, cannot be prevented from progressing to the knockout stages. Mallow’s destiny is out of their hands and so even a win here may not prove enough.

Verdict: Bride Rovers.

Group C.

Fr O’Neill’s v Cloyne,

Castlemartyr (P Lyons), 4pm.

Cloyne are another club in danger of finding themselves in a relegation play-off if they suffer a third group defeat here. Avoiding such will depend on how successful they are in dealing with Fr O’Neill’s talisman Declan Dalton. Currently sat second in Group C, a draw will return Fr O’Neill’s to the knockout stages.

Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s.

Newcestown v Killeagh,

Coachford (B Barry-Murphy), 4pm.

Parking the disappointment of letting slip a five-point lead, Killeagh had to have taken encouragement from the manner in which they rattled Fr O’Neill’s last time out. More of the same will be sought from Eoghan Keniry, Ryan McCarthy, and co in this winner-takes-all clash. Richard O’Sullivan, Jack and Luke Meade, Carthach Keane, and Colm Dineen are the scoring threats on the Newcestown side.

Verdict: Newcestown.