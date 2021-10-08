Andy McEntee: Meath county board to meet Tuesday to decide manager's fate

The future of Meath senior football manager Andy McEntee will be resolved at a county board meeting on Tuesday night.

Royal County clubs have been informed that a board meeting, the first since spring, will be convened at the Knightsbrook Hotel to deal with the issue.

Meath's 59 clubs, along with 16 board officials, are expected to vote on whether to retain McEntee for a sixth season.

McEntee, initially appointed in late 2016, was given a three-year extension in September of 2019 though with a review after the second season.

It's understood that this review was completed and presented to Meath officials this week.

Meath's executive committee subsequently met and voted against McEntee remaining by eight votes to seven.

A full county board vote is now required to determine the fate of McEntee, who led Ballyboden St Enda's to All-Ireland club success in 2016 before taking over Meath.

Presuming that McEntee wishes to remain, the issue will be voted on in Trim on Tuesday with the potential for Meath to be left managerless heading into winter.

Nobber man McEntee has yet to speak publicly on the issue though did attend a 'Peil for All' presentation at the Navan O'Mahony's club on Thursday evening in his capacity as Meath manager.

Meath contested two Leinster finals under McEntee, in 2019 and 2020, and enjoyed a breakthrough 2019 campaign when they gained promotion from Division 2 and qualified for the Super 8s.

But following relegation in 2020 they were unable to beat Kildare last June to secure a return to the top flight. The 2021 season ended with a battling six-point Leinster semi-final defeat to Dublin.

McEntee's son, Shane, is currently captain of the Meath seniors.