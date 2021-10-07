Gaelic players explain backing for new structure: 'The status quo is broken, it doesn’t work'

An improved game to training ratio and competitive balance are two of the key reasons why the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) are endorsing the “League as Championship” motion.

With a minimum of 11 games for each county between provincial leagues (four) and the All-Ireland SFC league (seven) and a maximum of 17, the official inter-county players body are fully behind Proposal B at Special Congress on October 23.

GPA CEO Tom Parsons Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin this morning to outline their stance, GPA chief executive and former Mayo footballer Tom Parsons claimed that if the new format was implemented it would “ignite” Gaelic football at senior inter-county level.

The All-Ireland SFC league along with the four provincial conferences of eight are to be put to delegates in Croke Park in 16 days’ time. The championship would be played on the current Allianz League basis with the top five in Division 1 and Division 2 winners qualifying for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

For the remaining two places in the last eight, the Division 3 and 4 table-toppers face the second and third-placed teams in Division 2 in preliminary quarter-finals. The remaining 14 teams in Division 3 and 4 would enter the Tailteann Cup.

The GPA are encouraged by the increased number of guaranteed championship games from two under the pre-Covid system to seven. Highlighting the difference between Mayo and Leitrim, Parsons explained it would take his former IT Sligo team-mate and Leitrim player Paddy Maguire 35 years to play the same amount of championship matches Parsons played during his time with the county.

Clare footballer and GPA national executive member Podge Collins said the holes that can be picked in the current and previous championship structures are far greater than those in proposal B. “It’s the best option but trying to get it through is a different story,” acknowledged the former dual star.

Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Niall Morgan declared it was time for something new. “The status quo is broken; it doesn’t work,” he insisted. “This is a proposal brought forward by the GAA that the GPA are backing. The majority of players want proposal B.”

Longford’s Michael Quinn explained the most frustrating thing for him and his team-mates were playing the likes of Dublin which was halting their development. “It’s something that has hindered our progress and probably led to more drop-out from our squad.”