How Ed Sheeran could cause a headache for Munster hurling championship schedulers

Changes to the football championship structure next year may have a knock-on effect on its hurling equivalent — but Ed Sheeran’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts in Cork next April will also have an impact on fixture scheduling.

Munster Council sources have indicated that they believe next year’s hurling championship in the province will revert to the round-robin format in operation before the pandemic.

Definitive fixture scheduling must wait until the shape of the football championship is agreed at a special Congress later this month, when different options — Proposals A and B — are to be considered for next year.

However, if the Munster Championship format agreed for the 2020 games is applied in 2022 it would mean the first weekend’s action would consist of a replay of the 2021 All-Ireland final with Cork facing Limerick, probably in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and Waterford likely to host Tipperary.

With the All-Ireland hurling final now fixed for July 2022, this means the provincial championships will now have to begin in April irrespective of the football championship option adopted at Congress.

This complicates matters in Cork because two Ed Sheeran concerts have been fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh that month, on Thursday the 28th and Friday the 29th.

This means the stadium would not be ready for use for a Munster Championship game there the following weekend, Cork County Board sources confirmed.

Those sources stressed that it was too early to be definitive about the sequence of games in next year’s championship but indicated that the county might seek the weekend of the 29th as their ‘bye’ week.