St Brendan’s march on as schools football returns in Munster

The most decorated school in Munster colleges football marked their return to competitive action with a Brother Colm Taft Cup quarter-final win that was nowhere near as comprehensive as the final scoreline suggests.
This Munster U15A competition is organised on a knock-out basis and so there were no second chances for the eight teams in quarter-final action around the province yesterday.
A pair of extremely lopsided games elsewhere meant this was one of the more evenly contested quarter-finals, with St Brendan’s not making certain of their semi-final spot until Joey McCarthy and Cathal Breen hit the opposition net in the 54th and 59th minute of proceedings.
Ahead by 1-7 to 1-4 at the break, the Sem more than doubled their advantage following an unanswered 1-2 from corner-forward Brian O’Shea within the opening three minutes of the second-half.
Rochestown, led by Ryan O’Connor, Mark O’Brien, and Dara O’Sullivan, kicked five of the game’s next six points to pare the margin back to four (2-10 to 1-9).
The gap could have been smaller again but for a handful of wides from the students in black and their comeback charge was permanently halted when the winners stole in for those decisive two late goals.
J McCarthy (1-5, 0-2 frees); B O’Shea (2-2); C Breen (1-1); L Doolan, F Daly, O Flemming (0-1 each).
M O’Brien (1-3, 0-2 frees); D O’Sullivan (0-3, 0-1 free); E Cummins, R O’Connor (0-1 ‘45), J O’Brien (0-1 each).
K Robak (Dr Crokes); S Maher (Kilcummin), A Ó Cathasaigh (Legion), D Brosnan (Spa); B Walsh (Legion), C Murphy (Legion), A Byrne (Dr Crokes); F Daly (Spa), C Mulcahy (Dr Crokes); L Doolan (Spa), J Dempsey (Miltown/Castlemaine), O Fleming (Legion); C Breen (Fossa), J McCarthy (Spa), B O’Shea (Legion).
D Moynihan (KIlcummin) for Ó Cathasaigh (26 mins, inj); K O’Brien (Fossa) for Mulcahy (HT); C Mulcahy (Dr Crokes) for Brosnan (49).
S O’Keeffe (Douglas); J Mauret (Douglas), O Dorgan (Cobh), D O’Donoghue (Douglas); C Lowney (Tracton), L Kelleher (Douglas), K Kavanagh (Douglas); J O’Brien (Douglas), R O’Connor (Douglas); D McClafferty (St Michael’s), E Cummins (Cobh), R Sweeney (Douglas); D O’Sullivan (Nemo Rangers), M O’Brien (Douglas), P McGrath (Douglas).
B Lacey.