St Brendan’s march on as schools football returns in Munster

St Brendan’s College, Killarney 4-11 St Francis’ College, Rochestown 1-9

The most decorated school in Munster colleges football marked their return to competitive action with a Brother Colm Taft Cup quarter-final win that was nowhere near as comprehensive as the final scoreline suggests.

This Munster U15A competition is organised on a knock-out basis and so there were no second chances for the eight teams in quarter-final action around the province yesterday.

A pair of extremely lopsided games elsewhere meant this was one of the more evenly contested quarter-finals, with St Brendan’s not making certain of their semi-final spot until Joey McCarthy and Cathal Breen hit the opposition net in the 54th and 59th minute of proceedings.

Oisín Fleming, St Brendan's fighting for this ball with Rochestown College players Cathal Lowney and Keelan Kavanagh. Picture: Dan Linehan

Ahead by 1-7 to 1-4 at the break, the Sem more than doubled their advantage following an unanswered 1-2 from corner-forward Brian O’Shea within the opening three minutes of the second-half.

Rochestown, led by Ryan O’Connor, Mark O’Brien, and Dara O’Sullivan, kicked five of the game’s next six points to pare the margin back to four (2-10 to 1-9).

The St. Brendan's Killarney arriving at Dr. Crokes for the game. Picture: Dan Linehan

The gap could have been smaller again but for a handful of wides from the students in black and their comeback charge was permanently halted when the winners stole in for those decisive two late goals.

Scorers for St Brendan’s College, Killarney: J McCarthy (1-5, 0-2 frees); B O’Shea (2-2); C Breen (1-1); L Doolan, F Daly, O Flemming (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Francis’ College, Rochestown: M O’Brien (1-3, 0-2 frees); D O’Sullivan (0-3, 0-1 free); E Cummins, R O’Connor (0-1 ‘45), J O’Brien (0-1 each).

ST BRENDAN'S COLLEGE, KILLARNEY: K Robak (Dr Crokes); S Maher (Kilcummin), A Ó Cathasaigh (Legion), D Brosnan (Spa); B Walsh (Legion), C Murphy (Legion), A Byrne (Dr Crokes); F Daly (Spa), C Mulcahy (Dr Crokes); L Doolan (Spa), J Dempsey (Miltown/Castlemaine), O Fleming (Legion); C Breen (Fossa), J McCarthy (Spa), B O’Shea (Legion).

Subs: D Moynihan (KIlcummin) for Ó Cathasaigh (26 mins, inj); K O’Brien (Fossa) for Mulcahy (HT); C Mulcahy (Dr Crokes) for Brosnan (49).

ST FRANCIS' COLLEGE, ROCHESTOWN: S O’Keeffe (Douglas); J Mauret (Douglas), O Dorgan (Cobh), D O’Donoghue (Douglas); C Lowney (Tracton), L Kelleher (Douglas), K Kavanagh (Douglas); J O’Brien (Douglas), R O’Connor (Douglas); D McClafferty (St Michael’s), E Cummins (Cobh), R Sweeney (Douglas); D O’Sullivan (Nemo Rangers), M O’Brien (Douglas), P McGrath (Douglas).

Referee: B Lacey.