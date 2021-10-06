Better news for former Kerry manager Peter Keane with GAA club lotto jackpot win

Today there was finally some good news for the Killorglin shop owner
Better news for former Kerry manager Peter Keane with GAA club lotto jackpot win

Supermarket proprietor, Peter Keane, Kerry Team Manager pictured at work in Killorglin 

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 15:00
Cian Locke

It hasn't been the best of months for Peter Keane, who had it confirmed at Monday's Kerry county board meeting that his spell as manager of the county's footballers is over. That followed Kerry's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone.  

Keane released a statement last Friday signaling his disappointment to be overlooked for another term in favour of former Kingdom boss Jack O'Connor.

But today, there was finally some good news for the Killorglin shop owner, with the announcement he has won the jackpot in the club lotto of his home club St Mary's in Cahirciveen.

Keane scooped the top prize of €2,300.

The club tweeted: "WE HAVE A WINNER!!! Congratulations to Peter Keane (Killorglin) who won our lotto jackpot of €2,300 this week!"

As a player, Keane lined out with St Mary's alongside his Kerry selector Maurice Fitzgerald, and the pair also teamed up on South Kerry divisional duty.

Keane's family ran the Ringside Rest Hotel in Cahirciveen and his late father Tom served as chairman of the South Kerry board. 

More in this section

Cork Hurling Management Press Conference Donal Óg Cusack among the names linked to take over Cork U20s as Pat Ryan steps down
GAA Annual Congress 2020 - Saturday Liam Moffatt: Stepping down ‘best for my family and Mayo GAA’
Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay One winner and sore losers in Kerry GAA’s managerial manoeuvres
#Kerry GAA
Better news for former Kerry manager Peter Keane with GAA club lotto jackpot win

St Brendan’s march on as schools football returns in Munster

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 3

Dunhallow
v
UCC

p/o FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.45pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Rewatch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices