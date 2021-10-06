Better news for former Kerry manager Peter Keane with GAA club lotto jackpot win

It hasn't been the best of months for Peter Keane, who had it confirmed at Monday's Kerry county board meeting that his spell as manager of the county's footballers is over. That followed Kerry's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone.
Keane released a statement last Friday signaling his disappointment to be overlooked for another term in favour of former Kingdom boss Jack O'Connor.
But today, there was finally some good news for the Killorglin shop owner, with the announcement he has won the jackpot in the club lotto of his home club St Mary's in Cahirciveen.
Keane scooped the top prize of €2,300.
The club tweeted: "WE HAVE A WINNER!!! Congratulations to Peter Keane (Killorglin) who won our lotto jackpot of €2,300 this week!"
As a player, Keane lined out with St Mary's alongside his Kerry selector Maurice Fitzgerald, and the pair also teamed up on South Kerry divisional duty.
Keane's family ran the Ringside Rest Hotel in Cahirciveen and his late father Tom served as chairman of the South Kerry board.